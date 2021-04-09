New Lockdown Last Minute Trips in Kenya Day Tours and Travel

New Available Lockdown Tours and Travel for Last Minute Trips Travellers in Nairobi Kenya

Posted on 2021-04-09

Wildlife Safaris in Kenya Zebra caption in Kenya Credit Cruzeiro Safaris kenya

Nairobi, Kenya, 2021-Apr-09 — /EPR Network/ — Going on safari in Kenya during the peak seasons is a good option that does not spell game viewing disappointment and miserable weather. In fact, travelling in the low seasons – the long rains from March to June and the short rains from October to December – is an enticing option. The wet seasons (March to June and October to December) also have luminous sunsets and plenty of animals nurturing their young excellent reasons to brave the rain (which, by the way, is patchy rather than perpetual downfall).”

The shoulder seasons which fall between the low and peak periods offer similar advantages to the low seasons. Falling at the start and end of the rains, the shoulder seasons are often the best time to go on safari in East Africa in terms of balancing cost, game viewing, visitor numbers and weather. The shoulder season between the long and short rains – from January to March, is actually considered by some safari veterans to be the best time to go game viewing in Kenya and Tanzania.

According to the popular magazine tour-expi mobile travel bookings in 2019- 2020 have greatly increased as popular bookings from Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya Online booking platform for Nairobi Tours Online.

Through its online payment system which is simple and direct Cruzeiro Safaris limited in Nairobi offers many offers to book online such as:

Kenya Safari Packages by Road
Safaris by Air from Nairobi
Mombasa Safaris
Nairobi Tours to Nairobi National Park, Elephants and Giraffe Centers

Holidays are everybody’s ideal way to relax and see the world. As our guests get to experience the wildlife and other products we have to offer such conservation is of outmost important. We support conservation by preferring to prioritize Eco-lodges and thereafter the other camps and Budget Camps as well. The Amboseli National Park is very near Nairobi about 3 hours drive one way. At these eco-facilities you will be able to learn more about how important they are to secure the existence of the local environment and how you are directly helping the local community by choosing to stay in such an accommodation.

Nairobi City Tours
Nairobi National Park Tour
Lake Nakuru National Park Tour
Full Day Nairobi Tour to National Park, Karen Blixen, Giraffe center
Elephant Orphanage Tour from Nairobi
Flying Packages to the Masai Mara National Park
Governors Camps
Kichwa Tembo Tented Camp
Mara Interpids Club – Explorer

