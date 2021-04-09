Bone Cement and Glue Market Worth $1,322.6 Million – Geographical Analysis and Research Methodology Adopted

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-09 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report “Bone Cement and Glue Market by Type (PMMA, Calcium Phosphate, Natural, Synthetic), Application (Arthroplasty (Total Knee, Hip, Shoulder), Kyphoplasty, Vertebroplasty), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Research Methodology;

Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the bone glue market and to estimate the size of various other dependent sub-markets. The overall market size was used in the top-down approach to estimate the sizes of other individual sub-markets (mentioned in the market segmentation—by type, application, end user, and region) through percentage splits from secondary and primary research.

The bottom-up approach was also implemented (wherever applicable) for data extracted from secondary research to validate the market segment revenues obtained. Various secondary sources such as Alabama Orthopaedic Society (AOS), American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS), American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM), American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM), Arthroscopy Association of North America (AANA), Asia Pacific Arthroplasty Association (APAS), Australian Knee Society (AusKS), British Association for Surgery of the Knee (BASK), World Health Organization (WHO), National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), and National Institutes of Health (NIH)have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the bone cement market.

Expected Revenue Surge: The bone cement and glue market is expected to reach USD 1,322.6 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.9%.

Geographical Scenario in Depth:

The global bone cement market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. North America will continue to dominate the global bone glue market in the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth in this market centered in Japan, China, and India. Factors such as rising focus of major players in emerging Asian countries and government support are driving the growth of the global market in this region.

The factors such as the high degree of consolidation, and complex regulatory framework for the approval of new products may restrain the market’s growth to a certain extent.

Leading Key-Players:

Key players in the bone cement and glue market include Stryker (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), DePuy Synthes (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Arthrex (US), DJO Global (US), Exactech (US), TEKNIMED (France), Heraeus Medical (Germany), CryoLife (US), Cardinal Health (US), and Trimph (Australia).

These companies have a broad product portfolio with comprehensive features and have also expanded their presence geographically. These leaders also have products for all end users in this market, a strong geographical presence, and they focus on continuous product innovations.

