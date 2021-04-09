Leukapheresis Market Worth $91 million – Impact of Covid 19 Detailed Analysis

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-09 — /EPR Network/ — The Leukopaks are enriched leukapheresis products that contain higher concentrations of leukocytes. The increasing incidence and prevalence of leukemia and growing demand for leukopaks for research applications are some of the factors driving the growth of these markets. However, the high cost of therapeutic leukapheresis and cellular therapies, stringent donor recruitment criteria, and long procedural time for leukapheresis are restraining the growth of this market to a certain extent.

According to the new market research report “Leukapheresis Market by Product (Devices, Filters, Columns, Disposables), Leukopak (Mobilized, Non-Mobilized), Indication (ALL, NHL, Multiple Myeloma), Application (Research, Therapeutic), End User (Hospitals, Pharma, Biotech) – Global Forecast to 2026” published by MarketsandMarkets™, is projected to reach USD 91 million by 2026 from USD 61 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Covid-19 Impact on the Leukapheresis Products and Leukopaks Market;

In the optimistic scenario, it could be assumed that the pandemic has created a positive impact on the leukapheresis market. The ongoing clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines could positively impact the leukapheresis products market, as the study of white blood cells is integral in supporting vaccine development. Moreover, some studies are also being carried out to understand the overall effect of COVID-19 on white blood cells.

For instance, the NIH is conducting clinical trials that require leukapheresis to understand the effect of SARS-CoV-2 on lymphocytes. In the pessimistic scenario, it could be assumed that the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically lowered the demand for leukapheresis, especially for research purposes, and also reduced the demand for leukopaks. Therapeutic leukapheresis could be classified under essential procedures and, hence, would have resumed early post the stringent regulations, which were imposed in the first and second quarter of 2020 in many parts of the world. However, clinical trials were disrupted during this period and have not fully recovered in the post-lockdown period. This could affect the future demand for leukopaks in the pessimistic scenario.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=20283148

The leukapheresis devices segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, in the leukapheresis products market

Leukapheresis devices are used for the separation of white blood cells (leukocytes) from whole blood. These instruments are also used to develop leukoreduced blood cell products such as leukoreduced plasma and leukoreduced RBCs. The growth of the leukapheresis devices market can largely be attributed to the increasing number of therapeutic leukapheresis procedures conducted for the treatment of leukemia, immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, and inflammatory bowel diseases. The increasing adoption of leukapheresis instruments by blood collection centers is another major factor supporting market growth.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The leukapheresis and leukopaks market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The large share of this region can be attributed to the increasing adoption of leukapheresis products for the development of leukoreduced plasma and leukoreduced RBCs, growing adoption of leukopaks as a source of primary cells for research applications, increasing number of clinical trials for the development of CAR T-cell therapy using leukopaks.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=20283148

Leading Key-Players:

Prominent players in the Leukapheresis products and leukopaks market include Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd. (Japan), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Haemonetics Corporation (US), Terumo BCT, Inc. (US), Charles River Laboratories (US), AllCells, LLC (US), and StemExpress, LLC. (US).