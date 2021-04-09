Fat Replacers Market Study by Price, Revenue and Gross Margin Analysis by 2025

Felton, California , USA, Apr 09, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Fat Replacers Market size is expected to value at USD 2.79 billion by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the increasing demand for low-calorie dietary products and advanced food ingredients. Rising personal disposable income and growing product penetration across the globe is predicted to drive the growth of fat replacers industry during the forecast period.

Increasing demand from food & beverage industry, recent technological advancement in manufacturing methodologies, and growing influence of latest health & wellness trends are complementing market growth of fat replacers, in the recent years. Globally, the fat replacers market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the fat replacers industry.

Growing consumer base and increasing per capita income among individuals, and improved products quality are some of the key factors driving market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, strict laws and regulation regarding manufacturing processes, excessive consummation of high-calorie food products, changing lifestyle patterns, and growing health concerns are driving market progress. Increasing adoption in dairy and bakery products, and robust growth of beverage industry is anticipated to augment market expansion in the upcoming years.

Changing food patterns and increasing demand for packaged and processed foods that offer convenience and safety are bolstering overall market value for fat replacers. Addition of fat replacers in the global food supply chain to meet the nutritional requirement and improve life span of the product, are positively affecting the market performance of fat replacers. Other factors such as high penetration of organized retail sector in urban as well as rural areas on global scale is augmenting the market growth, in recent years.

Fat Replacers Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Carbohydrate based

Protein based

Fat based

Fat Replacers Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Bakery & confectioneries

Dairy & frozen desserts

Beverages

Processed meat

Dressings, margarines & spreads

Convenience foods

Others

The key players in the fat replacer industry are Cargill Inc., FMC Co., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Inc., Ashland Global Holdings, Inc., Kerry Group plc, DKS Co., Ltd., and Agritech Worldwide Inc.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will be the market size in 2025?

What are the growth opportunities of Fat Replacers market in upcoming period?

What strategies are the market players adopting to ensure sustainability?

Which region or country driving the demand of Fat Replacers market?

How and where market players should focus to gain maximum ROI?

