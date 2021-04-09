Industrial Alcohol Market Competitive Landscape, Strategic Initiatives & Forecast, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Apr. 09, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Industrial Alcohol Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Industrial Alcohol Market size is expected to value at USD 223.63 billion by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to constantly changing regulations by local governmental agencies across the globe, and major focus on promotion of ethyl alcohol (ethanol) gasoline blend as clean fuel by governments and private bodies.

Key Players:

Cargill

MGP Ingredients

Grain Millers

Cristalco SAS

Green Plains, Inc.

Greenfield Global

The Andersons, Inc.

Grain Processing Corporation

Birla Sugar Ltd.

HPCL Biofuels Ltd.

Growth Drivers:

Globally, the industrial alcohol industry is predicted to grow at CAGR of 8.8% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market. Ethanol is one of the fastest growing segments in the industrial alcohol market with highest revenue generation in last couple of years. Higher demand for fuel grade ethanol from end-user industries are expected to boost growth of the market in coming years. Increasing health consciousness among individual and governmental agencies are leading to high-end demand of a viable alternative for fossil fuels to curb greenhouse gas emissions, majorly in transportation sector.

Product Outlook:

Ethyl Alcohol

Methyl Alcohol

Isopropyl Alcohol

Isobutyl Alcohol

Source Outlook:

Grains

Sugar & molasses

Corn

Fossil fuels

End Use Outlook:

Food ingredients

Fuel

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Personal care

Regional Outlook:

The industrial alcohol industry is divided into regional market segment such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the early adoption of industrial alcohol and existence well-established industrial infrastructure.

Increasing adoption of the ethyl alcohol market from North America and South America is expected to fuel demand of the industrial alcohol industry over the forecast period. Corn is widely used in the production of the ethanol in North America, while sugarcane is widely adopted in South America for the production the ethanol. Methanol segment has also shown substantial growth in the market in recent years.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the industrial alcohol market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with rising applications of industrial alcohol for production of cosmetic, personal care products and pharmaceutical industries, as a clean fuel, and during the processing of food products.

