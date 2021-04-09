Polyglycerol Market Cost Structure Analysis, Manufacturing Trends & Scope, 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, Apr. 09, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Polyglycerol Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Polyglycerol Market size is expected to value at USD 5.52 billion by 2022. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the increasing rising demand for organic extracts in food and beverage industry, minimizing use of petrochemical products, and to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

Key Players:

Spiga Nord S.p.A.

Lonza Group

Solvay Chemicals Inc.

The Hershey Company

Stepan Company

Savannah Surfactants

Palsgaard

Nikko Chemicals Co., Ltd

Cargill

The Good Scents Company

P&G Chemicals

Growth Drivers:

Increasing adoption of genetically modified food (GMO) have adverse effect on the environment, thus creating need for environmental-friendly food products. Additionally, major focus in research and development activities for the production of non-GMO crops is on rise. These factors are expected to fuel growth of the market in coming years. Globally, the polyglycerol market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 10.7% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

Additionally, rise in the demand for low-fat food products among consumers is anticipated to complement market growth during the forecast period. With recent development of innovative food products and rise in the demand for high quality organic extracts are attributing to the growth of polyglycerol industry. Stringent laws and regulation by local governments regarding quality of food and excess of chemical usage are anticipated to aid market expansion.

Similarly, increasing preference towards processing of foods at domestic by smaller countries to achieve self-sufficiency, is anticipated to fuel market growth. Constant demand of the polyglycerol from cosmetics and personal care sector is leading to development of sophisticated products, thus amplifying overall market value.

Application Outlook:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Increasing use of polyglycerol in cosmetics and personal care sector offer numerous benefits including emulsification, viscosity management, dispersion and stability for the end mixture. Application of the polyglycerol in cosmetics and personal care sector involves hair style gels, skin treatment products, skin cleansers, baby creams, hand lotions, moisturizers, sunscreens lotions, and sun-protective sticks. Most popular applications of the polyglycerol are foundation creams, makeup removers, skin cleansers, and baby creams. In foods & beverages industry, applications of the polyglycerol include production of fine bakery products, and chewing gum.

Regional Outlook:

The polyglycerol industry is divided into regional market segment such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America and European region have shown major growth in recent years owing to changing foods patterns among consumers and increasing preference towards exotic and ethnic food products.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the polyglycerol market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Japan are leading the Asia-Pacific market with rise in the personal disposable income and substantial focus on research and development activities to formulate new personal care product by industry leaders, thus gaining competitive advantage in the market.

