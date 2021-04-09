Sucroglycerides Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2028 – 2030

Sucroglycerides Market Overview

Sucroglycerides are commonly used in the manufacturing of food products. They are manufactured through a reaction between sucrose and any edible fat or oil and are known in the food industry to be highly biodegradable and non-toxic. Sucroglycerides are employed as a stabilizer, thickener and emulsifier and is commonly used in dairy-based desserts such as yogurts, ice cream, sorbets, cocoa mix, fruit based desserts, rice pudding, tapioca pudding and even chewing gums. Sucroglycerides are also used in cosmetic products due to its water solubility, surfactant and anti-irritating properties. Sucroglycerides are also used to enhance the biological efficacy of several ingredients under some conditions. Emulsifiers such as sucroglycerides plays an important role in the manufacture of food products, confectionaries and a range of bakery products.

Sucroglycerides Market Dynamics

There has been a constant demand for sucroglycerides in the food and beverage industry. Since every food products nowadays such as mayonnaise, desert toppings, ice-cream and artificial cream are using sucroglycerides as a thickening agent, which is fuelling the growth of the global sucroglycerides market. With the increasing application of sucroglycerides supported by continuous research and development is also improving the global sucroglycerides market. The changing life habits of consumer around the world is customarily increasing the demand for emulsified food products and cosmetics, which is unfailingly fueling the growth of global sucroglycerides market. Sucroglycerides are also used for weight loss purposes and are a common occurrence in “sport” and “high electrolyte” marketed energy drinks. Other beverages like fruit wine, cider, mead or spirituous drinks are also treated with sucroglycerides. Such factors are developing growth for the sucroglycerides market. Furthermore, the global supply chain have made the product easily available, which is also helping the global sucroglycerides market in advance.

On the other side, the usage of sucroglycerides and other food additives is prohibited in several countries such as Venezuela, Cuba and Belarus and the increasing health awareness among consumers is a limiting factor for the global sucroglycerides market.

Sucroglycerides Market Segmentation

The sucroglycerides market can be segmented on the basis of application, end-use and geography.

On the basis application, the sucroglycerides market can be segmented into: Biological Applications Plasticizers Synthetic Resins Emulsifiers and Surfactants

On the basis of end use, the sucroglycerides market can be segmented into: Food and Beverages Meat Products Dairy Products Soft Drinks Syrups, Puddings Bakery and other Confectionary products Pharmaceuticals Personal Care Other Products

On the basis of geography, the sucroglycerides market can be segmented into: North America Latin America Europe South Asia East Asia Oceanic Middle East and Africa

Sucroglycerides Market Regional Overview

In North America, due to constant demand and want for emulsified food products and cosmetic products, the sucroglycerides market is proliferating due to accelerating modenization and the booming food industries. Asia Pacific is expected to witness considerable growth in the global sucroglycerides market over the forecast period. There has been an increased demand for sucroglycerides by medium and small scale businesses for production purposes. However, the small scale and medium scale businesses may not adopt sucroglycerides into food applications, owing to the health factors associated with it and the consumers.

Sucroglycerides Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the sucroglycerides market are BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, AAK Bakery Services, Akzo Nobel, Kerry Group, American Ingredients Company, Pilot Chemical Company, A&Z Food Additives, Arakawa Chemical Industries, Riken Vitamins Corporation Limited, Cognis Deutschland Gmbh and Lubrizol Advanced Materials.

