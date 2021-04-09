Hydrocolloid Sponges Market is set to garner staggering revenues by 2038 – 2030

Hydrocolloid Sponges Market Overview

While the rising demand for ready meal product has increased the adoption of various flavors, stabilizer and emulsifiers in the food & beverages industry leads to an increase in the hydrocolloid sponges market in the near future. Rapid urbanization with escalating workforce anticipated the demand for ready meals or ready-to-eat food, which leads to a boost in the hydrocolloid sponges market. Technological advancements in the industry of packaging has led to an increase in the range of convenience food products such as prepared mixes, microwave-ability, portion-ability, shelf-stable, chilled, frozen and others. Rising inclination towards ready-to-eat foods has become an important factor for an increase in the demand for hydrocolloid sponges across the globe. Hydrocolloid sponges are largely used in ready-to-eat, frozen and packaged foods due to which, there is likely to be an increase in the demand for convenience foods, which in turn will drive the global hydrocolloid sponges market. Hydrocolloid sponges manufacturers are engaged in developing marketing strategies, such as acquisition and enhancing their distribution, channels to capitalize on opportunities in the global market. The complementary portfolio and expertise of FMC has been acquired by the potential DowDuPoint in order to expand its footprints along with R&D pipeline.

Expansion of Ready Meal and Convenience Food Market- Catalyzing Hydrocolloid Sponges Demand

Hydrocolloid sponges play a significant role in the food processing industry, wherein these are used as gelling agents, thickeners and stabilizing agents. Over the past decade, the food processing industry reported massive scale adoption of food hydrocolloid sponges, attributed by its functional properties. In response to the demand for ready meals food products, the intake of hydrocolloid sponges has also increased significantly. The growth of convenience and ready meal food products market reflected different growth rates across the globe, though remained higher than 5% over the past two years. Looking at the factors that propel the convenience food market, changing lifestyle and increasing women workforce paved the way for convenience food market from the U.S. to Japan.

Since the consumer dynamics are likely to get more complicated and eating habits will further diversify witness and gain more complexity. It is anticipated that the demand for convenience and ready-to-eat meals will further increase. This would translate into the need for ingredients used for processing food products, thus stimulating the demand for hydrocolloid sponges across all geographies, though a little higher in developing markets.

Limited Consumer Awareness & Product Positioning

Food product manufacturers and processors using hydrocolloid sponges reflects lower threshold of avidness to market a food product with hydrocolloid sponges as an ingredient. At the same time, consumers of such products also have a limited awareness of products and brands using hydrocolloid sponges as an ingredient in the product. Thus, limited awareness of hydrocolloid sponges among food manufacturers hampers the growth of hydrocolloid sponges market.

Hydrocolloid Sponges Market Segmentation

Global hydrocolloid sponges market can be segmented on the basis of source, function and application.

On the basis of source, hydrocolloid sponges market can be segmented as: Plant Source Microbial Source Seaweed Source Animal Source Synthetic Source

On the basis of function, hydrocolloid sponges market can be segmented as; Thickener Stabilizer Emulsifier Gelling Others

On the basis of application hydrocolloid sponges market is segmented as: Bakery & Confectionery Meat & Poultry Sauces & Dressing Beverages Dairy Product

Hydrocolloid Sponges Market Regional Outlook

North America is estimated to have a high demand for hydrocolloid sponges among food & beverages manufacturers. Due to the high demand for ready-to-eat foods in the United States increases the need for hydrocolloid sponges across the region. North America is followed by Europe. With emerging, meat & poultry industry in Europe escalates the demand for hydrocolloid sponges. Middle East & Africa is an emerging region in global hydrocolloid sponges market due to a significant increase in the processed food industry across the region.

Hydrocolloid Sponges Market Key Players

To maintain supremacy in the market, manufacturers are engaged in achieving tie-ups and contract with food manufacturers to increase the sales of hydrocolloid sponges. The leading players in the global hydrocolloid sponges market are mentioned below: Cargill Incorporated Kerry Group Plc. CP Kelco Ashland Inc Ingredion Incorporated FMC Corporation Archer Daniel Midland Company Nutra Ingredients

