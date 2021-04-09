Ester Gums Market to be at Forefront by 2042 – 2030

Ester Gums Market Overview

The massive rise in beverages industry, especially ready-to-drink beverages, has increased the usage of ester gums as emulsifier and stabilizer, which leads to a rise in demand for ester gums in the forecast period. Increasing disposable income and aspirational values of the younger consumers are anticipating the demand for a variety of food & beverages to have an excellent dining experience. With rising paints and inks industry owing to its characteristics, such as used nitrocellulose lacquers and in toluene-acetone blends, has escalated the demand of ester gums and fuels the growth of ester gums market across the globe. Citrus essential oils are used in food and beverage products to impart flavor, aroma and specific functional properties. These are commonly used in carbonated beverages, bakery and confectionery products, and various non-carbonated beverages. The ester gums play an essential role in blending the carbonated water perfectly with flavoring oils. The significant rise in usage of citrus essential oil has fueled the growth of ester gums market. The increasing focus towards bio-based products, rising application areas for utilization of formulated ester gums as adhesives are the factors that lead to an increase in the opportunity for manufacturers to expand their product offering and portfolio, which helps in maintaining the supremacy in the global ester gums market.

Rising Demand from Beverage Industry Driving the Ester Gums Market

The increasing demand for glycerol ester of wood rosin in the beverages industry has escalated the growth of ester gums market. Burgeoning demand for premium RTD drinks, juices and nectars is encouraging manufacturers to invest in ramping up production capacity for ester gums. Extensive use of beverage stabilizer in a variety of high dairy and plant-based drinks is expected to drive the global sales of ester gums in the upcoming years. In order to meet the increasing consumer demand and gain a competitive edge, manufacturers are developing innovative combinations of stabilizers using various hydrocolloids. Owing to the rising popularity of RTD and plant-based beverage, there is a rise in the manufacturing of ester gums by leading players for above-said drinks along, hence, anticipating the overall growth of ester gums market across the globe.

Chewing Gum Application is expected to Witness Significant Share in Ester Gums Market

Ester gums is one of the primary raw materials used for making the gum base for chewing gum and bubble gum. Many products comply with regulations set forth by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) primarily for use as a softener or plasticizer for elastomeric masticatory agents used in chewing gum compositions. The primary factor responsible for surging the demand for chewing gum is its health benefits including combating anxiety, stress and improving concentration.

The stringent rules and regulations associated with ester gums utilization is a major factor expected to restrain the growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Ester Gums Market Segmentation

Global Ester gums market can be segmented on the basis of function and application.

On the basis of functions, ester gums market is segmented as: Emulsifier Stabilizer Others (Density Adjustment)

On the basis of application, ester gums market is segmented as: Adhesives Beverages Cosmetics Chewing Gum Paints & Coatings Others

Ester Gums Market Regional Outlook

East Asia and South Asia holds significant market potential in the global ester gums market. Latin America and MEA will remain a highly attractive market throughout the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for beverages in the region. The global trends related to drinks are also being witnessed in the East Asia and South Asia food and beverage sector. Manufacturers with a diverse portfolio have an increased likelihood of succeeding in this marketplace. The food and beverage industry in North America remains on a steady pitch, owing to the stability in consumer spending. The European food and beverage industry is a crucial contributor to the region’s economy. Therefore, the demand for ester gums is significant in the region.

Ester Gums Market Key Players

The leading players in global Ester gums market are: Polimeros Sinteticos S.A. Jubilant Life Sciences Limited Baolin Chemical Industry Co Ltd The Good Scent Company Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd. Jubliant Panjiva Aroma Chemicals Akrochem Corporation Symrise The Cary Company

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Ester gums market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Ester gums market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

Ester gums market report covers exhaustive analysis on: Ester gums Market Segments Ester gums Market Dynamics Ester gums Market Size Supply & Demand Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved Technology Value Chain

Ester gums market regional analysis includes: North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe) CIS and Russia Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The Ester gums report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with Ester gums market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on Ester gums market segments and geographies.

Ester gums Market Report Highlights: Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics in the industry In-depth market segmentation Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape Strategies of key players and Products offered Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective on market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

