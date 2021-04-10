Polyphenol Antioxidant Market value projected to expand by 2028

Emergence of Polyphenol Antioxidant market in modern age

Polyphenol Antioxidant have shown upsurge in the market with its various health benefits. Polyphenol antioxidant have been demanded for manufacture of various products like food and beverages, cosmetics, medicines and animal feeds. The demand for polyphenol antioxidant have increased considerably in developing countries from Asia, Latin America and Africa as consumers have started to spend more on antioxidant products. Polyphenol Antioxidant have also seen a constant demand from developed countries in various product segment. The polyphenol antioxidant products are widely available in the market from variety of sales channel.

Wide Array of Application of Polyphenol Antioxidant

The properties of polyphenol antioxidant have increased the demand for its inclusion in various types of products. Polyphenol Antioxidants have been heavily in demand for manufacture of functional food and beverages, which has also seen inclusion of polyphenol antioxidant in manufacturing of dietary supplements through which it helps in regulating the hormones. The cosmetic industry has grown with considerable increase in the usage population, polyphenol antioxidant have anti-inflammatory properties which has now become a key feature in majority of the cosmetics. There has been an upsurge in demand of animal feed possessing polyphenol antioxidant which is helpful in inducing protective enzymes as well as increase the growth rate of animal.

Polyphenol antioxidant a key ingredient for medicines

Polyphenol antioxidants have found its application in curing various disease through different types of medicines. As polyphenol antioxidant can reduce insulin resistance and provide stability to fat and sugar metabolism, the compound has been in huge demand for manufacturing medicines for diabetes. Adding to it, polyphenol antioxidants are also required to manufacture medicines for gastrointestinal diseases. Polyphenol antioxidant can prevent DNA from free radical damage, which causes cancer. Polyphenol antioxidant can reduce the grouping of platelets in blood and regulate smooth mechanism of cells in arteries and vein. Polyphenol antioxidant reduces the chances of Alzheimer’s disease by reducing the progression of dementia. Polyphenol antioxidant reduces a risk of developing osteoporosis, which is a condition that results in loss of bone density. Obesity can be easily reduced by the application of polyphenol antioxidant.

Market-spread available for Polyphenol Antioxidant

There has been an upsurge in the demand of polyphenol antioxidant from Asia Pacific countries like Japan, China and India. The technology for extraction of polyphenol antioxidant is undergoing a major overhaul in these regions. Increase in demand for polyphenol antioxidant for dietary supplements from North American countries, such as U.S and Canada, have given rise to potential marketplace for the compound. European countries, such as U.K., France and Germany are heavily relying upon polyphenol antioxidant for manufacturing of cosmetic products.

Major players in the league of Polyphenol Antioxidant

PROVA, ADM, DuPont Danisco, Ajinomoto Omnichem, Layn Natural Ingredients, Naturex, Kemin Industries, CEMOI Barry Callebaut, Frutarom Ltd., Cargill, Inc., Chr.Hansen, Martin Bauer Group, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM); HERZA Schokolade GmbH& Co. KG and Indena S.p.A.are some of the key players in polyphenol antioxidant market.

Infusion of Polyphenol Antioxidant and Cosmetics

Polyphenol antioxidant exhibits properties, such as anti-inflammation and anti-ageing, which are very useful in manufacturing various cosmetic products. As people have become more aware about anti-ageing creams, it has resulted in increase in demand for polyphenol antioxidant cosmetics. Polyphenol antioxidant is also used in manufacture of cosmetics, such as sunscreen, also helps to prevent the skin from UV radiations. Polyphenol antioxidant helps in skin rejuvenation and skin repair process as well.

Wide array of polyphenol antioxidant sales channel

Polyphenol antioxidant products have been majorly sold from channels like ecommerce websites, retail stores, medicine shops, supermarkets and specialty stores. Polyphenol antioxidant products for cosmetics are prominently been sold through specialty stores. While medicinal products are sold from medicine stores. Food and beverages containing polyphenol antioxidant have been sold through retail stores and supermarkets as well.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Polyphenol Antioxidant market and contains thoughtful insights, facts and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The polyphenol antioxidant market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, application, sales channel and industry.

