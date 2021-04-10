Product Innovations and Advancements in Technology to Boost Rooster Comb Extract Market Growth

Global Rooster comb extract market is about to witness growth in the upcoming years due to the rising aging population and the demand for instant pain relief. Rooster combs are the red fleshy skin on top of cockerel’s head. Rooster combs produce hyaluronic acid, which has varieties of health benefits and skin care applications, such as it helps in reducing knees or joint pains, can be used for protecting eyes during surgery and also in plumping facial wrinkles. The global market for rooster comb extract is estimated to witness a healthy CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2028.

The growing demand for novel food, rising penetration of internet and demand from increasing aging population is driving the growth of rooster comb extract market globally. Moreover, growing awareness of health benefits associated with rooster comb extracts results in the growth of global rooster comb extract market and is projected to further open new opportunities for the rooster comb extract market in the near future.

Global Rooster Comb Extract Market Dynamics

Progressive Aging Population to Boost Rooster Comb Market

With an increase in the number of aging population, the complexity of illness has increased. Around 60% of the overall population of generation X suffers from one or more than one disease. Arthritis and joint pains are most common amongst old age. Hyaluronic acid, which is present in rooster combs extract and is considered as the best treatment for joint pains, arthritis and others. Moreover, with rising awareness, consumers are demanding preventive measures and hence, the demand for rooster comb extract as a food ingredient has increased. Rooster comb extract is also FDA approved to be added in daily use food products, such as yogurts, milk products, cheese, and others.

Health Benefits Associated with Rooster Comb Extract

Rooster comb extracts are rich in sodium hyaluronate, which improves the strength of muscles, loss of synovial fluid and reducing knee joint pains. Adding rooster comb extract to daily foods, such as milk products, improves muscular and mechanical functions of joints. Moreover, it also helps in protecting eyes during surgery and plumping of facial wrinkles. With rising internet penetration and awareness amongst consumers about the health benefits of rooster comb extract, the demand for the rooster comb market is increasing.

Rise Vegetarian Diet globally to affect Rooster Comb Market

Rooster comb extract is a red fleshy skin on the top of cockerel’s head, and hence, it is considered as a non-vegetarian food ingredient. Hence, with the ever-growing trend of veganism and free form animal food, the demand for rooster comb extract has reduced. More than 22% of the world’s population are vegetarians, and with the ongoing trend of veganism, this number is estimated to grow at a fast pace. Thus, such tendencies and changing consumers’ preference is hampering the growth of rooster comb market globally.

Global Rooster Comb Extract Market Segmentation

The global rooster comb extract market can be segmented on the basis of end-use applications as:

Food & beverages Dairy products Milk Products Yogurt Others Health Products Nutritional Capsules Dietary Supplements Fromage frais Others



The global rooster comb extract market can be segmented on the basis of geography as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Global Rooster comb extract Market Regional Overview

Rooster comb market has a huge demand in European and North American regions. They are considered as a potential market for rooster comb extract. In Europe, around 15 million people and in the U.S. about 19 million people are aged above 45 who suffer from joint pains. Furthermore, the European Commission has approved rooster comb extract in the European Union. In Asia, particularly in Japan and Korea, hyaluronic acid is marketed as a food supplement. In Japan, hyaluronic acid is used primarily to treat wrinkles and to add moisturize. Rooster comb extract powder is popular in the Latin America region, especially in Brazil.

Global Rooster comb extract Market Key Players

Some of the key market participants in the global Rooster comb extract market are:

Bioiberica

Fidia Pharma USA Inc,

Healthvit

Biotrex

Doctors Best

Wellness Resources, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Rooster comb extract market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Rooster comb extract market segments such as geographies, product type, and applications.

