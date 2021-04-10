Global Large Macrolide Drugs Market – Global Upcoming Demand & Growth Analysis 2021-2031

Large macrolide drugs are used in the treatment of respiratory diseases caused by gram positive bacteria and gram negative bacteria. Large macrolide drugs include clarithromycin, azithromycin, erythromycin and others. Large macrolide drugs are very popular due to their efficiency and safety. Large macrolide drugs have a large lactone ring containing 12 to 14 atoms .Large macrolide drugs inhibit the bacterial protein synthesis by interrupting the ribosome functioning. Clarithromycin and azithromycin are the derivatives of erythromycin. Large macrolides drugs inhibit the bacterial protein synthesis by reversibly binding to the 50S subunit of ribosome.

Bacterial growth is inhibited by the large macrolide drugs as they separate the peptidyl transfer RNA from the ribosome during the elongation phase. Large macrolides drugs are mainly used in therapy for local and systemic infections. In veterinary medicines, large macrolide drugs are used for treatment of upper respiratory tract infections, bacterial enteritis, bronchopneumonia metritis, pyodermatitis, arthritis and other urinary tract infections. Large macrolides drugs are effective against most of the aerobic and anaerobic gram-positive organisms.

Large macrolide drugs are absorbed from the gastrointestinal tract and are distributed well in the tissues. Large macrolides drugs are concentrated in macrophages. They accumulate in the spleen, kidney, liver and lungs.

Large Macrolide Drug Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing prevalence and recurrence of bacterial infections is expected to be the major factor driving the growth of the large macrolide drug market over the forecast period. Increasing number of drug resistant bacterial strains is also expected to drive the growth of the large macrolide drug market. Growing geriatric population is also one of the factors expected to surge the growth of the large macrolide drug market.

The large macrolide drugs have many advantages over traditional medicines, which has increased their demand across the globe. Large macrolide drugs are safe owing to which their demand tends to double in the coming years. The side effects of large macrolide drugs such as gastro intestinal disturbances, e.g., nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting, is projected to restrain the growth of the large macrolide drug market over the forecast period.

Large Macrolide Drug Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global large macrolide drug market can be segmented on the basis of the drug, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on the drug, the global large macrolide drugs market is segmented as:

Erythromycin

Clarithromycin

Azithromycin

Based on distribution channel, the global large macrolide drugs market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Large Macrolide Drugs Market: Key Players

The global market for large macrolide drugs is highly fragmented. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global large macrolide drugs market are Abbott, Pfizer limited, Merck & co Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, and Attix Pharmaceuticals, among others.

