Global Osteopenia Treatment Market – Opportunities in Key Application Sectors by 2031

Thinning of bone mass is known as Osteopenia. Osteopenia is considered to be a serious risk factor for osteoporosis. Osteopenia is commonly observed in people aged above 50 who do not have osteoporosis but have average bone density. Smoking and drinking can affect the calcium level in the body, leading to weakening of bones. High salt, caffeine and soda consumption can also lead to osteopenia. Osteopenia treatment is a must for people above the age of 50. Healthy lifestyle plays a very important role in strengthening of bones. Regular exercise and healthy diet improve bone density. Developing healthy habits and osteopenia treatment methods can slow osteopenia and strengthen bones and prevent osteoporosis.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2579

Osteopenia treatment includes medications, which include bisphosphonate medications, such as ibandronate (Boniva), alendronate (Fosamax), risedronate (Actonel), zoledronate (Reclast) and raloxifene (Evista). Calcium and vitamin D supplements are also a part of osteopenia treatment. According to the National Osteoporosis Foundation, women aged 65 years and above & men aged 70 years and above should be tested for osteopenia. Also, adults aged 50 and above with a fractured bone, postmenopausal women, adults taking medication, such as prednisone or other steroids, and prone to medical conditions associated with bone loss, such as rheumatoid arthritis, should be tested for osteopenia. These group of people are at a high risk of developing osteopenia and osteoporosis. All these factors will act as driving factors for the growth of the osteopenia treatment market.

Osteopenia Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing aging population is one of the key factors responsible for the growth of osteopenia treatment market. Aging population is always at a high risk of osteopenia as aging causes loss of bone density. Moreover, increasing alcohol consumption is another factor that will drive the growth of the osteopenia treatment market. However, lack of awareness about osteopenia treatment may restraint the growth of the market. Additionally, the high cost of treatment and unavailability of treatments options in developing countries will also hamper the growth of the osteopenia treatment market.

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=2579

Osteopenia Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global osteopenia treatment market can be segmented on the basis of test, method, end user and geography.

Based on test, the global Osteopenia Treatment market is segmented as:

Quantitative Computed Tomography (QCT)

Peripheral Quantitative Computed Tomography (pQCT)

Dual Energy X-ray Absorption (DEXA)

Peripheral Dual Energy X-ray Absorption (pDXA)

Others

Based on method, the global osteopenia treatment market is segmented as:

Invasive

Non-Invasive

Based on end user, the global Osteopenia Treatment market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Others

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2579/S

Osteopenia Treatment Market: Key Players

The global osteopenia treatment market is highly fragmented. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global osteopenia treatment market are Bayer, Primus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Eurotec Medical Systems s.r.l., GE Healthcare, Hologic Inc., Osteosys Corp., Swissray, DMS Imaging, Medonica Co. Ltd., Demetech AB and others.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com