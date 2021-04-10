Global NavigaWaldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Market – Outlook, Size, Share & Forecast 2021 – 2031

Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia is a rare cancer and is characterized by high level of immunoglobulin M (IgM) in the serum, which leads to increased serum viscosity, and presence of a lymphoplasmacytic infiltrate in the bone marrow. Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia starts in B cells or B lymphocytes and leads to excess amount of IgM. Treatment options for Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia vary according to symptoms. In the last few years, medical science has made much progress and a number of new treatments for this type of cancer have been introduced. However, very few studies have been done to compare the treatment options and thus, discover the best available option. Hence, there is no single treatment available that works for all patients.

Symptomatic Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia patients are kept under observation and do not receive any treatment until symptoms show up. Patients showing symptoms, such as anemia, hyperviscosity, cold-agglutinin disease, amyloidosis, peripheral neuropathy, etc., are considered for the treatment. Patients that show symptomatic hyperviscosity receive plasmapheresis along with rituximab treatment. In most cases of Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia, combination therapy with chemo and immunotherapy is recommended. Patients with this type of cancer may require stem cell transplantation during the latter stage. Hence, standard chemotherapy agents, such as chlorambucil, bendamustine, cladribine or fludarabine, etc., are not prescribed as first line therapy as they may affect the stem cells.

Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia Market: Drivers and Restraints

Improving treatment options and diagnosis rate are the major factors expected to drive the growth of the Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia treatment market over the forecast period. Researchers have found that targeted therapy agents, such as Velcade and Kyprolis, show improved treatment outcomes. Increased treatment seeking rate is another important factor driving the growth of the global Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia treatment market.

However, lack of a single standard treatment for all patients and disease complexity are the major factors limiting the growth of global Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia treatment market. High cost of therapy and side effects are some other factors that can hamper the treatment seeking rates and in turn, affect the global market growth.

Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia Market: Segmentation

The global Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia market can be segmented on the basis of treatment, distribution channel and geography.

Based on treatment, the global Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia market is segmented as:

Chemotherapy Alkylating agents Cyclophosphamide (Cytoxan) Bendamustine (Treanda) Purine analogs Fludarabine (Fludara) Cladribine (2-CdA, Leustatin) Corticosteroids Prednisone Dexamethasone (Decadron) Others Vincristine (Oncovin) Doxorubicin (Adriamycin) Targeted Therapy Proteasome Inhibitors (bortezomib, carfilzomib) mTOR inhibitors (Everolimus) Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors (ibrutinib) Biological/immunotherapy Monoclonal antibodies (rituximab, ofatumumab, alemtuzumab) Immunomodulating Agents (Pomalidomide, Thalidomide) Cytokines (Interfero) Plasmapheresis Stem Cell Transplantation



Based on distribution channel, the global Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Specialty Cancer Clinics

Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia Market: Key Players

Some of the players identified in the global include Baxter International Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bayer AG, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV (Johnson & Johnson), Merck & Co Inc., Hospira (Pfizer Inc.), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., Amgen Inc., Novartis AG and (Genentech) F. Hoffman-La Roche AG, among others.

