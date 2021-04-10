Global Aesthetic Ophthalmology Device Market – Overview On Demanding Applications 2031

The global aesthetic ophthalmology devices market is growing significantly due to increase in prevalence in eye related disorders and advancements in technology. In addition, growing awareness about aesthetic ophthalmology rejuvenation is increasing device demand. Shortage of aesthetic ophthalmology devices providers in developing nations and increasing in age-related eye disorders will create new opportunities in the aesthetic ophthalmology devices market during the forecast period (2018-28).

With advanced research and development facilities and product innovations by companies, the demand for cost-effective aesthetic ophthalmic devices is on the rise. A shift in paradigm from spectacles eyewear to contact lenses and preference of minimally invasive procedures are some of the leading trends in the global market. Growing aging population has increased the prevalence of eye related diseases globally. According to WHO, globally, 39 million blind people lived across the world in 2017, of which 5% were blind due to age-related macular degeneration.

Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices Market: Drivers and Restraints

As the aesthetic ophthalmology devices market grows in several geographical region, manufacturers in the ophthalmic industry are responding with special offerings in their aesthetic ophthalmology devices product line. A survey that examined the beauty and grooming habits among both sexes across Europe and the U.S found that 80% women across these two regions wanted to not look younger, but naturally beautiful in terms of personality, expressions and emotional well-being. It is estimated that surgical and nonsurgical aesthetic ophthalmology devices have grown with an average of more than 40% over the past 2 years.

Increasing acceptance of aesthetic ophthalmic devices in various aesthetic ophthalmic treatment, in many ways, is a direct consequence of how far advancements have taken place in clinical practice and scientific research. Though the market of aesthetic ophthalmology devices will create numerous opportunities, market saturation in some of the developed countries and lack of skilled aesthetic ophthalmologists in emerging economies are some of the factors that will restrain the growth of the global aesthetic ophthalmology devices market during the forecast period.

Aesthetic Ophthalmology Device Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global aesthetic ophthalmology market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end user, application and geography.

Based on Product type, the global Aesthetic Ophthalmology Device Market is segmented into:

Diagnostic Devices Optical coherence tomography devices Intraocular lenses Ophthalmic lasers devices Iris retractors Ophthalmoscopes Phoropters Wave front aberrometers Auto refractors Biometer, Optotype projectors Refractors Fundus Camera

Surgical Devices Glaucoma Surgical Devices Cataract surgery devices Retinal Surgical Instruments

Vision Lenses Contact Lenses Spectacle lenses

Consumables Membrane Scrapers Cannulas Light Probes Laser Probes Humidifies Contact lens clearing and disinfecting solutions



Based on End User, the global market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Cosmetic Clinics

Specialty Clinics

Based on Application Type, the Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices Market is segmented into:

Cataract

Refractor disorder

Vitreoretinal disorder

Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the major and leading players operating in the global aesthetic ophthalmology devices market are Allergan Plc,. Alcon Inc., Zeimer Ophthalmic Systems AG, Bausch & Lomb Inc., Abbott Medical Optics, Topcon Corporation, Carl Zeiss, Meditec AG & Haag Streit.

