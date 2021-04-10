Pea Flour Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2030

In the past few years, there has been a significant growth in the consumption of pea flour by the manufacturers of the food & beverage sector for producing low carbohydrate food products. Pea flour is used in chips, pasta, cookies, energy bars, and dog foods. The wide and increasing usage of pea flour will drive the global pea flour market in the forthcoming years. Pea flour is also called pease meal. Also, the pea flour is gluten-free and nowadays the demand for gluten-free food is rising rapidly. Gluten-free food has various health benefits like weight-loss, prevention of celiac disease, and other medical conditions related to gluten. Pea flour is a very healthy and natural ingredient that can be used in sweet and savoury dishes. Pea flour has certain properties such as low fat, high fiber, and protein. Due to such properties, several companies are using pea flour as ingredients for their products especially in bakery products, snacks, beverages, and much more. All these factors will lead to the growth of the global pea flour market during the forecast period.

Growing demand for gluten-free foods will uplift the pea flour market

Gluten is responsible for various health issues like celiac disease, inflammation in intestinal tracts, Dermatitis herpetiformis (DH), etc. So the demand for gluten-free food is rising rapidly. Further, rising inclination towards healthier options over the traditional wheat flour, barley and rye will foster the global pea flour market. Consumers are getting attracted to the uniqueness of the pea flour and hence its demand is growing day by day across the globe.

Moreover, pea flour is a natural and healthy source of high protein and fiber. Hence, pea flour is widely used in manufacturing the products of the food & beverages sector and bakery. Pea flour also has commercial applications and it is used as ingredients, emulsifier and protein in the commercial sector. This will amp the growth of the global pea flour market in the upcoming years.

Restrains of the pea flour market

However, the availability of other natural and organic protein ingredients, growing demand for nut-based and oil-seed flour such as hemp, soy, and almond may hamper the pea flour market. Further, there are digestion issues related to the pea flour that may act as a restraint to the global pea flour market.

Segmentation of the global pea flour market

The pea flour market can be segmented based on the application, basis of origin, and types of a pea.

Segmentation of pea flour on the basis of origin: Organic Conventional

Segmentation of pea flour on the based on application: Commercial Household

Segmentation of pea flour on the based on types of pea: Yellow Pea Flour Green Pea Flour Marrowfat Pea Flour Maple Pea Flour Others

Regional Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the pea flour market due to the growing demand for health awareness food and products. Asia Pacific and Europe region are forecasted to be growing significantly owing to the presence of vast food processing industries in these regions. Further, there are growing cases of diseases such as celiac, obesity, etc. in these regions. This will boost the European and Asia-Pacific pea flour market.

Key Players of the Global Pea Flour Market

The global pea flour market is fragmented due to the presence of a high number of global manufacturers in the market. The leading market players include: Red River Commodities, Inc. GroupeLimagrain Globe ways Canada, Inc. Batory Foods Anchor Ingredients Co. LLC Paula Ingredients Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods Hodmedod Archer Daniels Midland Company Woodland Foods. Ltd. AGT Food and Ingredients Ingredion GmbH King Arthur Flour Company, Inc. Vestkorn Hearthy Foods Tata Chemicals Limited Avena Foods Ltd. Nutriati Inc. The Scoular Co.

