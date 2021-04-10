Research and Technological Innovations to Bolster Developments in Kid’s Backpack Market

The consumers’ preference toward lightweight and durable backpacks for better convenience and comfort is expected to fuel growth for the kids’ backpack market. Several base materials are being used to make kids’ backpack durable and lightweight. Apart from messenger backpacks, which consist of one strap, kids’ backpack are now being focused on two straps to distribute the weight equally on the shoulders.

The competition within the kids’ backpack market is quite big and there are many companies. Some main competitors are focusing on luxury kids’ backpack that includes a specific brand name as well as other backpack specifications. The value chain of the kids’ backpack market includes various stakeholders such as suppliers, manufacturers and distributors. Each of these vendors add a specific effort in modifying the competitive value of the product.

Kids’ Backpack Market Dynamics

Normal backpacks which are made of heavy PVC materials cause shoulder pain among children as they carry it on a daily basis. The demand for special backpacks for kids is increasing as they would be smaller in size and made of lightweight polyester. Rapid expansion in the kids’ backpack market have been made possible due to the increased demand for new and trendy kids’ backpack designs.

Consumers purchase backpacks after assessing multiple factors including weight, color and comfort. Moreover, with the advent of smartphones and e-commerce in our day-to-day lives, purchasing the right fit kids’ backpack has become easier than ever, thereby aiding in the growth of kids’ backpack market. However, the looming risk of developing back pain at a young age due to the constant weight on the back and the counterfeiting of kids’ backpack products, the kids’ backpack market is on the decline across the world.

Kids’ Backpack Market Segmentation

The kids’ backpack market can be segmented on the basis of type, material, user type and sales channel.

On the basis of use, the kids’ backpack market can be segmented as:

Day Pack

Travel

On the basis of material, the kids’ backpack market can be segmented as:

Cotton

Nylon

Polyester

Leather

Cordura

PVC Fabric

Others

On the basis of compartments, the kids’ backpack market can be segmented as:

One

Two

> Two

On the basis of capacity, the kids’ backpack market can be segmented as:

< 5 Lt

5 – 10 Lt

20 – 30 Lt

30 – 40 Lt

> 40 Lt

On the basis of sales channel, the kids’ backpack market can be segmented as:

Hypermarkets / Supermarkets

Backpack Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Third Party Company Website

Others

Kids’ Backpack Market Regional Overview

North America and Europe have the highest market share in the kids’ backpack market due to the presence of major vendors such as Samsonite International and L.L Bean. Countries such as India and China are the highest producers, exporters and consumers of kids’ backpack making the Asiatic region the largest exporter of kids’ backpack in North America and Europe.

Kids’ Backpack Market Key Players

The kids’ backpack market is characterized by the presence of a large number of regional companies offering a variety of products. These companies device various strategies, such as offering cheap and valuable kids’ backpack products to suit every need.

Some of the key players in the kids’ backpack market are: Herschel Supply Co, JansPort, Under Armour U.S, Dakine Backpacks, L.L Bean, Kipling’s Seoul, Pottery Barn, Samsonite International S.A, VIP Industries Ltd, Skyline and Nike Inc.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Kids’ Backpack market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report of the Kids’ Backpack market provides analysis and information according to the different market segments such as type, material, user-type, sales channel and region.

The Kids’ Backpack market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends / Issues / Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S, Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Rest of Europe)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Rest of South Asia)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Northern Africa, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Rest of MEA)

The Kids’ Backpack market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and competitive assessment industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report for Kids’ Backpack market provides an in depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

