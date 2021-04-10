ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Apr-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Nose Reconstruction Market: Market Outlook

In age reversal surgery, nose reshaping has become a trend to rectify common problems such as imperfect cartilage, a droopy nose tip, and/or structurally supporting the nose bridge to prevent or repair sagging. Nose reconstruction refers to a facial plastic surgery operation in which the nose’s shape and structure is altered or reformed.

The cartilage or bone is extracted or inserted during nose reconstruction, and synthetic material is either injected or procedures are used to alter the shape of the nose, such as tissue grafting from another part of the body. Basically, care for nose reconstruction is classified into two types: treatment for closed nose reconstruction and treatment for open nose reconstruction.

There are different forms of nose reconstruction treatment based on open or closed, according to individual needs, including Filler nose reconstruction treatment, Revision nose reconstruction treatment, Reduction nose reconstruction treatment, Augmentation nose reconstruction therapy, Post-Traumatic nose reconstruction treatment, and Reconstruction nose therapy.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5654

Nose reshaping or nose reconstruction is among the top five cosmetic surgical procedures on a global basis, according to the Plastic Surgery Statistics Report 2018. Nose reconstruction is the most complex facial surgery, having a revision rate of as much as 15.0 percent, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

What are the Key Trends Impacting Growth of the Nose Reconstruction Market?

It is expected that technological advances in the products and procedures used for nose reconstruction would expand the options available to patients and doctors alike, which will ultimately increase demand. The implementation of innovations such as 3D integrated piezotome osteotomy and surgical intraoperative navigation and the availability of FDA-approved ultrasound instruments have improved the precision of the procedure.

Integrated navigation 3D osteotomy has decreased the need for blind maneuvering and facilitates extensive procedures, although ultrasound techniques are expected to decrease the rate of nose reconstruction revision.

How On-Going Development of the Electromechanical Reshaping Process for Non-Surgical Nose Reconstruction?

Further fuel demand over the forecast period is expected to follow the ongoing creation of the electromechanical reshaping method for non-surgical nose reconstruction. In order to reconstruct the nose, this technique utilizes electric and small needles. It is believed that the technique avoids scarring, odor changes, stitches, and breathing issues associated with traditional reconstruction of the nose.

This technique has already been tested in animals by scientists and they are currently working on evaluating the feasibility of this technique in humans. Thus, this in turn is expected to increase the demand for nose reconstruction.

Speak To Research Analyst For Detailed Insights: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=5654

How Social Media Play a Vital Role in Raising Market Demand?

Cosmetic surgery demand has risen in recent years in June 2020, according to the Journal of Otolaryngology, and plastic surgeons have used several promotional techniques, away from conventional methods. The use of social media channels, which are open to and used by millions of people around the world, is one of the latest strategies. It is also predicted that social media will play a crucial role in raising consumer demand.

A trend of selfies and a search for a flawless image of the face have fueled the extensive influence of social media. Different options provided by social media apps for photo-editing have allowed users to recognize the facial changes necessary to achieve a desired image, fueling more demand for a flawless appearance, which is anticipated to boost the demand for nose reconstruction.

For instance, almost 30 percent of patients are pursuing reconstructive treatment to satisfy their social media requirements, according to the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Data.

Will Minimally Invasive Procedures Increase the Growth of Nose Reconstruction Market?

Over time, minimally invasive procedures have gained popularity and have a major influence on the demand for nose reconstruction. Open procedures have many risks that are resolved by minimally invasive surgeries. Tiny incisions on the body of a patient are secure and quick to carry out.

Less invasive procedures require less healing time as the incision is minimal, leading to less blood loss, and as compared to open operations, the chances of infection and post-surgery marks are less. High customer interest has been gained by minimally invasive nose reconstruction procedures, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the nose reconstruction industry.

Surgery for nose reconstruction is usually conducted using a minimally invasive technique, so the market for nose reconstruction is expected to increase in near future.

What are The Key Challenges That May Restrain Growth of the Nose Reconstruction Market?

There are various factors which hamper the growth of nose reconstruction market such as proper knowledge and expertise are required to perform nose reconstruction surgeries to deliver high-quality and efficient nose reconstruction services. Increase in number of nose reconstruction surgeries has surged the need of specialists and skilled professionals for conducting these surgeries globally.

According to several studies conducted by the National Center of Biotechnology Information, the number of nose reconstruction surgeons per 100,000 people have declined in 4 countries in the Sub-Saharan African countries, which is expected to hamper the growth of nose reconstruction market.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5654

Key Segments of Nose Reconstruction Market Covered in the Report

Based on treatment, nose reconstruction market has been segmented as

Post traumatic

Revision

Reduction

Reconstructive

Augmentation

Filler

Others (Ethnic nose reconstruction, Refinement nose reconstruction)

Based on Technique, nose reconstruction market has been segmented as

Open Nose Reconstruction

Closed Nose Reconstruction

Tiplasty

Based on end user, nose reconstruction market has been segmented as

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Plastic Surgical Clinics

Others

Based on the region, nose reconstruction market has been segmented as

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

Key players such as

Stryker

Grover Aesthetics

Sunset Cosmetic Surgery

Implantech

GC Aesthetics

Surgiform Technologies LLC.

COMEG Medical Technologies

Sunset Cosmetic Surgery

New York Center for Facial Plastic & Laser Surgery

Others are actively involved in offering nose reconstruction surgery services for different treatment.

What Strategies Are the Key Players Adopting for Increasing Their Market Share in The Nose Reconstruction Market?

Manufacturers of nose reconstruction surgery devices receive payments from insurers who further reimburse various healthcare professionals for routine surgeries and procedures. Some of the players operating in the market include companies that manufacture surgical equipment to perform nose reconstruction and clinics that are well known due to their cosmetic surgeon’s skills and capabilities.

Most companies in the nose reconstruction surgical devices market are working towards expanding their product portfolio. However, the most significant approach towards increasing customer pool is through marketing of the product through online portals. Making the product available in the online channels is also expected to drive the growth of the market.

What Are the Key Opportunities for Nose Reconstruction Manufacturers?

Increasing patient pool makes a huge opportunity for the growth of nose reconstruction market during the forecast period. Emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil, South Africa and Mexico have a large share of underserved patients. These geographies represent a big opportunity for nose reconstruction manufacturers.

In addition, improvements in healthcare infrastructure is expected to make a huge impact on the nose reconstruction market. Increasing healthcare expenditure by governments has enabled the installation and usage of sophisticated nose reconstruction surgical devices for nose reconstruction surgeries in healthcare facilities.

Besides, rapid economic growth has led to a substantial increment in the size of middle class population globally which is responsible for rise in household incomes contributing to higher disposable incomes.

Changing demographics in the emerging economies like China, India, Brazil and South Africa is expected to contribute to rise in the disposable income. Public and private healthcare expenditure in these countries is expected to witness high growth which in turn is expected to drive focus and growth of several local manufacturers in these markets.

Why Is the U.S. A Big Market for Nose Reconstruction?

Well-developed healthcare infrastructure and North America’s presence of board-certified and experienced cosmetic surgeons have fueled the region’s market growth. The U.S. is estimated to top the list of countries with the highest number of cosmetic surgeons in the world, with over 7,000 surgeons present in 2018, according to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS). Thus, this is in turn is expected to boost the nose reconstruction market in U.S.

Will Skilled Surgeons and Cost-Effective Cosmetic Procedures Increase the Demand for Nose Reconstruction in Brazil?

The center for nose reconstruction surgery is Brazil. In 2018, over 85,000 nose reconstruction surgeries were performed in the country, according to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS). The nation is assisted by certified and skilled surgeons and provides cost-effective cosmetic procedures, making it an affordable choice for individuals who prefer cosmetic surgeries at a lower cost.

What is the Impact of The COVID-19 On The Growth of Nose Reconstruction Market?

The industry has been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. There were initially high concerns, particularly for nose reconstruction surgeons; because the virus lives in the back of the nose, there were high chances of transmission. Surgeons interact through telemedicine with their patients. There are only emergency surgeries, with stringent steps to be taken.

On the flip side, however, cosmetic surgery clinics are seeing an increase in the number of people opting for cosmetic surgery such as nose reconstruction in countries such as the U.S., Japan, South Korea, and Australia, as they can recover at home and have the option of wearing a mask while going outside.

The research report on nose reconstruction market presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report on nose reconstruction market provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, treatment, and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on nose reconstruction market:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Report on Nose Reconstruction Market Includes Regional Analysis:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Russia)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia (India, ASEAN)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa)

The report on nose reconstruction market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: