Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Growth By Device Type, Class and Region

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the medical device contract manufacturing market is projected to reach USD 91.3 billion in 2024 from an estimated USD 55.0 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

The key players in the global medical device contract manufacturing market are Flex Ltd. (Singapore), Jabil Inc. (US), TE Connectivity, Ltd. (Switzerland), Sanmina Corporation (US), Nipro Corporation (Japan), Celestica Inc. (Canada), Plexus Corporation (US), Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (US), Integer Holdings Corporation (US), and Gerresheimer Ag (Germany).

Factors such as increasing automation in the manufacturing of medical devices and advanced technologies integrating electronics and medical devices are expected to drive the growth of the medical device outsourcing market. The increased connectivity and data-gathering capabilities of these technologies make it possible to build high-volume, regulation-compliant manufacturing processes with efficient inventory and production management. With the increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies in manufacturing critical and sophisticated medical devices, the medical device contract manufacturing market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Class II medical devices are estimated to hold the largest share of the medical device outsourcing market in 2019

Class II medical devices are expected to account for a major share of the market in 2019, followed by Class I and Class III devices, respectively. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the large number of medical devices that fall under this device class and fewer regulatory compliance necessities than Class III devices.

The IVD devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of the medical device contract manufacturing market in 2019

In 2019, the IVD devices segment is likely to account for the largest share of the medical device outsourcing market. The share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing volume of IVD tests performed globally, a growing number of hospitals and clinical laboratories in developing countries, automation and technological advancements in instruments with high-throughput capabilities, and advances in life science research.

By service type, the device development and manufacturing services segment is estimated to account for the largest share of this market in 2019

In 2019, the device development and manufacturing services segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global medical device outsourcing market. The increasing adoption of contract manufacturing services by OEMs in the medical device industry, growing consumption of medical devices, and the improving capabilities for device development and manufacturing are the major factors responsible for the large share of the device development and manufacturing services segment.

APAC is estimated to account for the largest share of the medical device contract manufacturing market in 2019, followed by North America. The dominant share of the Asia Pacific region is mainly attributed to the lower cost of raw materials & labor compared to the developed countries, adoption of technologically advanced products, increasing demand for medical devices due to improving healthcare infrastructure and the presence of a less stringent regulatory scenario compared to most developed countries.

