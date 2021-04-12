Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market Growth By Product, Company and Region

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market is expected to reach USD 636.0 Million by 2021, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period of 2016 to 2021.

Leading players in blood gas analyzer market are focusing on the launch of new and improved products as their key growth strategy. The major players in the global Electrolyte Analyzer Market are Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Alere, Inc. (U.S.), Instrumentation Laboratory (U.S.), Radiometer (Denmark), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), and Siemens Healthcare (Germany). Radiometer is expected to command the largest share in this market with the launch of its flagship products ABL800 and ABL90.

The growth in blood gas analyzer market is majorly attributed to the rising demand for automated and point-of-care blood gas analyzer devices. These analyzers offer rapid analysis and are easy to use, portable, and offer short turnaround times, which make them valuable tools for managing oxygenation and ventilation of patients in ICUs and emergency departments.

The other factors driving the growth of blood gas analyzer market include rising geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing adoption of technologically advanced biosensors and data analysis software, growing demand for technology integrated combined systems, and miniaturization of POC blood gas analyzers.

The blood gas analyzer market is segmented on the basis of major product brands (i-STAT, epoc, GEM 3000, GEM 3500, GEM 4000, ABL800, ABL80, ABL90, cobas b 221, cobas b 121, cobas b 123, RAPID Series) in four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World. This report analyzes the market from both value and volume perspectives. GEM 3000 is expected to account for the largest share of the global Electrolyte Analyzer Market in 2016. This is mainly because GEM 3000 delivers real-time system diagnostics, requires low labor-intensive system calibration, and eliminates lengthy equipment training and possible human errors. On the other hand, epoc (Alere) is expected to be the fastest-growing brand in the coming years.

North America is estimated to dominate the global Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market in 2016. The large share of this regional segment can primarily be attributed to the growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, increasing number of product approvals, and rising government initiatives. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to factors such as growing initiatives by market players and increasing patient population base in this region.

