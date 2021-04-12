Lucintel Forecasts Composite tube Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.2%

According to the recent study the composite tube market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for lightweight and corrosion resistance structures in industrial, robotics and automation industries.

Browse 94 figures / charts and 66 tables in this 136 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in composite tube market by end use industry (transportation, electrical, sports and leisure, telecommunication, industrial, robotics and automation, and others), by fiber type (carbon fiber, glass fiber, and hybrid), by manufacturing process (pultrusion/ pull winding, filament winding, and others), by product type (round, profile, telescopic, and conical), regional (North America, Europe APAC, and ROW).

Based on fiber type, the composite tube market is segmented into carbon fiber, glass fiber, and hybrid. Lucintel forecasts that the glass fiber market is expected to remain the largest segment. The carbon fiber segment is expected to experience the highest growth during the forecast period, due to its low weight and excellent strength to weight ratio.

Based on end use industry, the industrial segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for lightweight composite materials for the industrial equipment such as rollers, instrument connection, tool handles and others. Robotics and automation is expected to witness the highest growth due to increased penetration of composites in robotics industry to reduce weight, to increase part stiffness and to improve automation process.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to the rapid industrialization, and urbanization.

Major players of composite tube market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Containment Solutions, Exel Composites, Accurate Plastics, Strongwell Corporation, Fibertech Composite, Fibergrate Composite Structures, Glasforms, Composite Resources, Foshan Zhihui Junzhang Advanced Composite Technology, Rock West Composites, and others are among the major Composite tube providers.

