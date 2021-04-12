Lucintel Forecasts Chemical Storage Tank Market to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the chemical storage tank market is projected to reach an estimated $5.3 billion by 2025 from $4.3 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing refineries, growing industrialization, and replacement of aging chemical storage tanks.

Browse 148 figures / charts and 85tables in this 211 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in chemical storage tank market by application (industrial chemicals, fuel, and others), material (FRP (fiberglass reinforced plastic) tanks, metal tanks, plastic tanks and others), insulation type (above ground tanks and underground tanks), end use industry (petrochemical, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, paper and pulp, and other industries), size (less than 5,000 gallons, 5,001 to 50,000 gallons, above 50,000 gallons), pressure (high pressure tanks and low and no pressure tanks), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Industrial chemicals market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on applications, the industrial chemical storage tank market is segmented into industrial chemicals, fuel, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the industrial chemicals market is expected to remain the largest segment and is expected to experience the highest growth during the forecast period due to growing establishment of new chemical plants and rising concern towards recycling of industrial chemical.

“Within the chemical storage tank market, the metal tanks segment is expected to remain the largest material type”

Based on material type, the FRP tanks segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its various properties, such as corrosion resistance, light weight, easier installation, longer life span, lower maintenance, and more durability.

“Asia pacific will dominate the Chemical storage tank market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to rising urbanization, industrialization, and higher economic growth.

Major players of chemical storage tank market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Honeywell, CIMC, ZCL Composites, CST Industries, Worthington, Snyder Industrial, Synalloy, Containment Solutions, Highland Tank, Enduro Composites, Sintex Industries and others are among the major chemical storage tank providers.

