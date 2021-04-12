Global Nipah Virus Testing Market – Outlook, Size, Share & Forecast 2021 – 2031

With the increasing spread of Nipah virus and the awareness about being cautious with the infectious disease, has given rise to more number of Nipah virus testing kits to be introduced to the market. The Nipah virus testing market has showcased a splurge owing to the increasing incidences of the disease, where new Nipah virus testing kits are produced by manufacturers. The growing need for tackling this global dilemma has projected a growth in the commercialization of Nipah virus testing kits.

Developments in the Nipah virus testing market to tackle the spread of Nipah

Nipah virus testing kits are manufactured keeping in mind, the sudden outbreaks of the disease, along with the need to make them available promptly in regions where the disease was seen spreading for early diagnosis of Nipah virus. Nipah virus testing kits are extremely significant when it comes to the outbreak of the disease. With more research and development put into the diagnosis of Nipah virus, the world could control the widespread of the disease with advanced and improved Nipah virus testing kits. These enhancements could introduce major changes in the Nipah virus testing market worldwide.

Nipah virus belongs to the Paramyxoviridae. It was initially isolated in 1999 in Malaysia and Singapore, during an outbreak of encephalitis and respiratory illness in pigs and people closely associated with them. Flying foxes are the reservoir for these viruses and it spreads through direct contact with infected bats, pigs and people. When pigs are infected with the Nipah virus they represent relatively mild symptoms when compared to humans. The incubation time in humans is 5-14 days followed by fever and headache for 3-14 days, further followed by drowsiness, disorientation and mental confusion.

In 1999 when the Nipah virus outbreak was recorded in Malaysia, it was initially thought that the mosquitoes were the carriers, further studies later proved the source to be from pigs. The government then ordered the biggest animal culling in history that nearly killed the pig meat industry. The drastic step finally brought the infection under control and resulted in the need for a detection method for both animal and humans. The south Indian state Kerala was recently declared at high alert when at least 17 cases were noted to have died due to Nipah virus infection.

Nipah virus can be tested in the lab through various techniques that include virus isolation, serological detection of antibody, and RT PCR. The virus isolation method is a very slow and non-sensitive method while the serological detection of antibody can’t detect the presence in early stages. The Nipah virus testing product offered by MyBioSource is a RT PCR kit that is available only for research purposes. Life river also offers a CE-marked RT PCR kit for the detection of Nipah Virus. However, the Nipah virus testing product offered by Krishgen Biosystems is an ELISA based kit that is the first available commercial kit for Nipah virus testing in humans. ELISA is a well-established, sensitive testing method that yields results faster that the RT PCR method. The company ensures the requirements in Middle East and India (Kerala) are met. Krishgen and its Nipah testing product was positioned uniquely to cater its product to researchers and pharmaceutical companies worldwide.

The sudden outbreaks of Nipah virus infection has led to the development of the Nipah virus testing market. Government funding, WHO support and growing research and development in the field of Nipah virus testing and treatment is driving the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness is one of the largest restraining factor.

The global market for Nipah Virus Testing is segmented on basis of product type, end users, and geography:

Segment by Product Type

ELISA Kits

RT PCR based kits

Segment by End Users

Hospitals

Diagnostic centers

Research Labs

Others

The global Nipah virus testing market is segmented by product type, end users and geography. Based on the product type, the global Nipah virus testing market is segmented into ELISA Kits and RT PCR Kits. The RT PCR based kits are expected to dominate the Nipah virus testing market since the results are more reliable.

On the basis of regional presence, global Nipah virus testing market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Australia, India, Malaysia are some of the regions that have reported the outbreak of Nipah virus infections while Asia-Pacific and some regions in Africa are the most at risk of outbreak, making these regions lucrative markets for the Nipah virus testing in the future.

Some of the major players in Nipah virus testing market are MyBioSource, Liferiver and Krishgen Biosystems.

