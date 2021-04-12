Global Intravascular Temperature Management Systems Market – Generate Massive Revenue in Upcoming Future 2021–2031

The growth of the intravascular temperature management system market is mainly attributed to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and needs of appropriate medical devices for the treatment. Intravascular temperature management systems are mainly employed in cardiovascular surgeries as a part of the post-cardiac arrest treatment. With the increasing growth of the healthcare industry and needs for making available the highest-quality medical equipment, adoption of intravascular temperature management systems is likely to increase in the upcoming years. Manufacturers, distributors, and other stakeholders in the intravascular temperature management system market are leveraging the latest technological advancements to further improve the salient features of intravascular temperature management systems.

By employing the next-generation technologies, leading manufacturers are introducing various types of intravascular temperature management systems that can maintain hypothermia in patients under critical care. Manufacturers are introducing intravascular temperature management systems depending on various health condition to ensure the effectiveness and reliability of these equipment. With the increasing number of special hospitals and healthcare service centers offering advanced healthcare facilities, the intravascular temperature management system market is likely to envisage rapid growth. Manufacturers and distributors of intravascular temperature management systems are adopting innovative manufacturing and marketing strategies to attract more end-users and improve sales in the upcoming years.

The growing adoption of patient warming and cooling systems, particularly intravascular temperature management systems in developing countries is projected to propel intravascular temperature management systems market growth over the coming years. The intravascular temperature management systems market is categorized on the basis of product type, application type, disease condition and end user. On the basis of product type, the intravascular temperature management systems are classified into two types, including intravascular warming systems and intravascular cooling systems. However, based on the application, the intravascular temperature management systems find major applications in perioperative care and acute/critical care.

Based on disease condition, temperature management systems market has been categorized into 5 major types: cardiac arrest, traumatic brain injury (TBI), stroke (bleeding & thrombosis), myocardial infarction, fever/infection and other medical conditions. On the basis of disease condition, traumatic brain injury (TBI) segment registers the highest growth rate during forecast period in intravascular temperature management systems market.

The global intravascular temperature management systems market is segmented on basis of product type, application type, disease condition, end user and geographic region:

Segmentation by Product Type Intravascular Warming System Intravascular Cooling System

Segmentation by Application Type Perioperative Care Acute/Critical Care Intensive Care Units Emergency Rooms Coronary Care Units Neurological Care Units Burn Centers Neonatal Care Units

Segmentation by Disease Condition Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Cardiac Arrest Stroke Myocardial Infarction Fever/Infection Others

Segmentation by End User Ambulatory Surgical Centers Hospitals Specialty Clinics

Segmentation by Geography North America Latin America Europe Asia-Pacific Excluding China China Middle East & Africa



On the basis of product type, intravascular warming system registered highest revenue generation and is further anticipated to dominate the intravascular temperature management systems market over the forecast period. On the basis of application, traumatic brain injury (TBI) is expected to generate highest revenues in global intravascular temperature management systems market. Whereas, ambulatory surgical center is anticipated to register highest growth rate over the forecast period.

