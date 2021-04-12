Superdisintegrants Market Growing at a CAGR of 7.9% – Pharmaceutical Industry Expansion in Emerging Countries

PUNE, Country, 2021-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — The increasing adoption of orally disintegrating tablets, the growing generics market, and the emergence of new superdisintegrants for the pharmaceutical industry are factors driving the market for superdisintegrants. The shifting focus of pharmaceutical manufacturing to emerging markets and the growth of the overall pharmaceutical market in these markets present significant opportunities for market growth.

According to the new market research report “Superdisintegrants Market by Product (Modified Starch, Modified Cellulose, Crospovidone, Ion Exchange Resin), Formulation (Tablet, Capsules), Therapeutic Area (Gastrointestinal, Cardiovascular, Neurology, Oncology, Hematology) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The global superdisintegrants market is projected to reach USD 536.5 million by 2023 from USD 366.4 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period

Growth Opportunity: Pharmaceutical Industry Expansion in Emerging Countries

The traditionally lucrative pharmaceuticals market is becoming challenging from a growth perspective due to the diminishing drug pipeline, government pressures to curtail healthcare costs, and the increasing regulations on innovative products. This is encouraging pharmaceutical manufacturers to move their manufacturing bases closer to high-growth emerging markets. Through this, manufacturers can take advantage of the low-cost manufacturing along with several financial benefits in terms of attractive tax rates and lenient regulatory guidelines for manufacturing in these countries. A number of major excipient manufacturers are either planning capacity expansions of their existing plants in emerging countries or setting up new manufacturing plants in emerging markets such as China and India.

Geographical Scenario in Depth: Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the superdisintegrants market in 2018, followed by North America and Asia Pacific. The large share of this region can be attributed to the presence of a number of pharmaceutical giants with large production capacities leading to high consumption of excipients. The growing emphasis on superior pharmaceutical products and generics is also expected to aid the market growth in the region. Moreover, a number of major global players are based in Germany.

Leading Key-Players: The prominent players in the global superdisintegrants market are Ashland Inc. (US), BASF SE (Germany), DowDuPont (US), JRS Pharma (Germany), DFE Pharma (Germany), Roquette Freres (France), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), Corel Pharma Chem (India), and Avantor Performance Materials, LLC (US).

BASF was the leading player in the superdisintegrants market and accounted for the largest share in 2017. The company offers a well-balanced portfolio for the superdisintegrants market. Its stronghold in the global pharmaceutical excipients market is primarily attributed to its innovative product portfolio and strong relationships with its customers. Additionally, having a large number of production sites gives it a competitive advantage over other players in the excipients market. The company also provides customized products to make customers’ production processes more efficient. To remain competitive in the market, the company focuses on expanding its presence across the globe. It opened Innovation Campus Asia Pacific in India with an initial investment of USD 2.76 million. By 2020, the company plans to conduct around 25% of its global R&D in Asia Pacific.

Recent Developments;

– In October 2017, Roquette opened a new Pharmaceutical R&D and Customer Technical Service (CTS) in Biopolis (Singapore) for the development of new products and new applications for existing products as well as pre-clinical research. This new facility operates as Roquette’s Asia Pacific headquarters and focuses on food, nutrition, and pharma products.

– In March 2017, BASF Group opened the Innovation Campus Asia Pacific in India, marking the company’s largest R&D investment in South Asia. The company invested USD 61.6 million (EUR 50 million) in this center to increase its global and regional research activities.