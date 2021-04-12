Diabetic Food Market Study by Price, Revenue and Gross Margin Analysis by 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Apr. 12, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Diabetic Food Market is expected to reach USD 11.76 billion by 2025. Diabetic Food is a healthy eating plan that helps to lower blood sugar or maintain its stability. The food comprises healthy proteins, carbohydrates, and fats. The major elements are whole grains, fruits, and vegetables. The food helps to minimize dangerous consequence and symptoms of the disease. The diabetic food market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of diabetic food market are growing number of diabetic patients, growing concern regarding obesity and digestive disorders opt for diabetic food, and high demand from medical sector. However, the high cost of diabetic food may restrain overall market growth in the years to come. Diabetic food market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, and region.

Jellies, dietary beverages, low-fat dairy products, low-calorie ice cream, confectioneries, and other product types could be explored in Diabetic Food in the forecast period. Dietary beverages sector accounted for the significant market share of Diabetic Food and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be several varieties are present in the market and huge consumption of beverages across the globe.

The key players of diabetic food industry are David Chapman’s Ice Cream Limited, Unilever Plc., Fifty 50 Foods Inc., Nestle S.A., Mars Incorporated, Pepsico Inc., Kellogg Co., The Coca-Cola Company, and Cadbury Plc. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

Globally, North America accounted for the significant market share of Diabetic Food and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be growing aging population in the United States and increasing health issues because of the high level of blood glucose. The United States is a major consumer of Diabetic Food in this region.

Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise growing population spending on diabetic food, a growing number of diabetic patients, and economic development. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of Diabetic Food in this region. Also, MEA and Latin America are estimated to grow at the fastest pace in the years to come.

