Personal Care Wipes Market Revenue Drivers, Country Segment Trend & Opportunities, 2025

The global Personal Care Wipes Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global personal care wipes market is estimated to reach USD 23.1 billion, growing with a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecasted period, from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. Product benefits such as performance, time-saving, and convenience associated with wipes are anticipated to drive product demand. The market is majorly driven by the growing hygiene awareness along with rapid urbanization across the globe.

Key Players:

Edana

Diamond Wipes

Medline Industries

The Honest Company

Proctor & Gamble Co.

Edgewell Personal Care Co.

Johnson & Johnson

Pluswipes

Rockline Industries

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Growth Drivers:

Owing to the launch of new and different wipes such as wet, flushable, feminine, intimate the market is expected to have significant growth in the forecast period. Increasing disposable income, rapid urbanization along with the rise in hygiene awareness among the consumers are positively affecting the growth of the industry. Wipes allow the performance of daily tasks in quick time that helps in saving timing for others activities.

In addition, the launch of new flavored wipes for children is anticipated to provide potential growth opportunities for the market. Product segments such as pre-moistened facial cleansing, personal hygiene, and disinfecting are projected to have significant growth in the forecasted period. However, the high cost of personal care wipes and the presence of chemical content are hindering the market growth.

Product Type Outlook:

Baby

Facial & Cosmetic

Hand & Body

Flushable

The personal care wipes bifurcated by product type into baby, facial & cosmetic, hand & body, flushable, and others. In 2018, baby wipes held the market share of more than 30.0% because of rapid urbanization developing countries of Asia Pacific and Africa. However, pricing of the product remain a key element for companies to be competitive in market.

The facial and hand & body segment has largest share after baby wipes and are expected to grow at a fastest rate during, 2019 to 2025, followed by flushable and others. These wipes include wet, hygienic and fragrance flavors.

Distribution Channel Outlook:

Supermarket/ Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Pharmacy

E-commerce

Regional Outlook:

In 2018, North America accounted for largest share in the global market due to rising demand from households as a result of hygiene benefits associated with the product. The U.S. held the highest market share of 61.0%, in 2018. In addition, water scarcity in regions of U.S. is influencing consumers to opt for wipes in restaurants, hotels applications.

The Europe is estimated to grow at a highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, from 2019 to 2025. Owing to high demand for herbal wipes, and other specialized wipes the market is expected to have fastest market growth. Growing beauty concerns among both males and females and increasing air pollution are driving the growth personal care wipes market.

