Cookies Market Key Innovators, Industry Leaders and Emerging Players Analysis Report, 2025

The global Cookies Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global cookies market size is anticipated to reach USD 44.01 Billion by the year 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The increasing popularity for snack products like cookies owing to the advantage like on-the-go consumption is the major factor driving the market growth during the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025. Also, the rise in the preference for gluten-free cookies due to increasing in the preference for health consciousness among the consumers is expected to drive the market growth during the forecasted period.

Key Players:

Mondelez International, Inc.

Kellog

Campbell Soup

Nestle SA

United Biscuits (UK) Limited Co.

Grupo Bimbo

Britannia Industries

Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A.

Growth Drivers:

Increasing disposable income across the developing regions of APAC and MEA is also expected to drive the demand for cookies in the next few years. An increase in the popularity of the products containing digestive ingredients and oats as major constituents are expected to surge the demand for cookies in the upcoming years. Also, an increase in the awareness about the consumption of gluten-free cookies is anticipated to boost the market growth.

The process of the shortened baking process is used to produce fat-free cookies that are rich in proteins. As the consumers across the developed regions of North America and Europe are more concerned about the lactose intolerance and glutamic disorders, the demand for gluten-free cookies is expected to surge. Also, as the government is promoting the use of organic ingredients, the manufacturers have started using them to get organically certified. This change in the usage pattern among the manufacturers is also expected to boost sales during the forecasted period.

The increase in the supply of alternatives such as chocolates and biscuits can be considered as one of the threats which may hamper the market growth. Also, as the manufacturing cost for cookies is higher, the end cost is increasing. These factors act as restrain for market growth. But, rising disposable income and various initiatives are undertaken by the manufacturers to boost their sales and implementation of strategies like attractive packaging is expected to attract the consumers, thereby increasing the market growth in the upcoming years.

Product Outlook:

Bar

Molded

Rolled

Drop

Distribution Channel Outlook:

Offline

Online

The offline segment is expected to be the largest distribution channel from, 2019 to 2025. An increase in the number of supermarkets/ hypermarkets and local convenience stores across developing countries such as China and India are expected to drive the demand soon. However, the online segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2025 owing to the increasing popularity of various e-commerce portals like Amazon and Alibaba.

Regional Outlook:

In 2018, the region of North America dominated the global market. Increase in the consumption of cookies among the working population across countries like the U.S., Canada is expected to contribute to market growth. Also, the availability of natural and artificial flavors, chocolate and peanut butter is expected to drive the market for cookies in the upcoming years. The region of APAC is estimated to be the fastest-growing market with a CAGR of 6.8% during the years 2019 to 2025. An increase in the disposable income among the working population, rapid urbanization and an increase in the population is expected to boost the demand in the upcoming years.

