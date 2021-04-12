Craniomaxillofacial Implants Market: Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Reconstruction Surgeries

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The global CranioMaxillofacial implants market is expected to reach USD 2.49 Billion by 2021 from USD 1.79 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2016 to 2021.

The craniomaxillofacial implants market is witnessing high growth due to factors such as are increasing number of road accidents, trauma cases, rising demand for minimally invasive reconstruction surgeries, rising prevalence of congenital facial deformities, and technological advancements.

Mid-face implants segment is poised to witness the highest growth rate in the market

Based on type, the craniomaxillofacial implants market is segmented into mid face implants, mandibular orthognathic implants, cranial/neuro implants, bone graft substitutes, distraction systems, total TMJ replacement systems, cranial flap fixation systems, thoracic fixation systems, and dural repair products. Mid-face implants segment is poised to witness the highest growth rate in the market. The growth of this market segment is attributed to the increasing number of road accident and trauma cases worldwide.

Polymers/biomaterials segment is expected to witness highest growth rate in the market

Based on material of construction, the craniomaxillofacial implants market is segmented into titanium, other metals, and alloys; polymers/biomaterials; and calcium phosphate ceramics. Polymers/biomaterials segment is expected to witness highest growth rate in the market. This growth is attributed due to the growing preference for polymers/biomaterials as a result of their resorbable properties among the clinicians across the globe.

North America is expected to account for the largest share

Based on regions, the global craniomaxillofacial implants market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Growth in this regional segment is driven by factors such as increasing number of road accident injuries, rising prevalence of congenital facial deformities.

Leading Companies

The key players in the craniomaxillofacial implants market are Stryker (U.S.), KLS Martin (U.S.), Depuy Synthes (U.S.)., Zimmer Biomet (U.S.), Medtronic (Ireland), Integra Lifesciences (U.S.), OsteoMed (U.S.), Medartis AG (Switzerland), Matrix Surgical USA (U.S.), and Calavera (U.S.)

