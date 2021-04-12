Web Content Management Market Top Driving Factors and Future Trends 2025

The report “Web Content Management Market by Solution (Digital Marketing Management, Mobile and Social Content Management, and Web Experience Management), Service, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025” is expected to grow from USD 6.0 billion in 2020 to USD 13.6 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.6% during the forecast period. The increasing need to reach targeted customers, enhance digital experiences, and increase revenues are factors expected to boost the adoption of the WCM solutions. With an increase in the adoption of cloud-based WCM solutions among Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), the WCM market is expected to gain traction during the forecast period

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=255522685

By component, the solutions segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

WCM solutions consist of digital marketing management, mobile and social content management, web experience management, digital asset management integration, web creation and edit tools, and content analysis. These solutions enable organizations to provide enhanced user experiences by serving clients, partners, prospects, and employees through web and mobile devices. In addition, the demand for personalized content delivery is high due to higher success rates. This is done through web analytics. WCM also caters to the management of the overall digital content that can be deployed whenever necessary. The building of localized content is vital, which enhances the brand presence within a specific region.

By vertical, the retail and consumer goods vertical to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

In this highly competitive market of retail and consumer goods, brand positioning is the key to higher revenues. This is a highly customer-centric industry that requires high-quality content delivered on various platforms, such as web, social media, email, and electronic devices. Many retailers and consumer goods companies are leveraging the internet by launching their eCommerce sites. This is an effective way to increase the ROI due to the absence of physical stores. eCommerce platforms require high-quality content that should be uniform across platforms. Expectations of customers from this industry are higher due to the competition. The retail industry has access to customer data, which is further used for promotions, marketing campaigns, and targeted ads. The data acts as the fuel for increasing revenue. The WCM system drives traffic, which increases sales and brand awareness. The WCM is also implemented for feedbacks from the customers and writing blogs of the products. The WCM is used for advanced web analytics, which includes time surfed in the site, which product attracted the customer, and which area of website was visited the most. This helps in the advertisement of certain products, which aim to influence the customer to make a purchase. The proper planning and execution of digital marketing campaigns can also be done by WCM systems. Search Engine Optimization (SEO) improves organically with proper digital marketing.

The cloud deployment type to hold a larger market size as well as the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

The cloud deployment type is expected to dominate the WCM market during the forecast period. Organizations from various industries are adopting cloud-based WCM solutions. They offer benefits such as scalability, reduced operational costs, less upfront cost, and improved business agility. The cloud-based WCM solutions also integrate with other marketing tools, such as CRM and marketing resource management tools. This gives the benefit of an overall cost-effective marketing solution, which is used to reach the targeted audience worldwide. The organizations can easily plan, build, and execute the marketing strategies due to an easier integration to marketing tools and other third-party applications. Moreover, cloud deployment also gives easy access to the digital content irrespective of the location. Mostly, SMEs consider cloud-based WCM solutions, which is an integrated marketing package.

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

Countries that contribute the most to the WCM market in North America include the US and Canada; the reason for the dominance of these countries is their well-established economies, which enable investments in new technologies. North America being the most developed region, is home to large industries that are capable of investing in reliable and advanced IT infrastructure for automating business processes, thereby opening new opportunities for the adoption of WCM software.

Market Players

Key market players profiled in this report are IBM Corp. (US), Adobe Inc. (US), OpenText Corporation (Canada), Oracle Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Progress Software Corporation (US), Upland Software Inc. (US), SDL plc (UK), Sitecore (US), Crownpeak (US), Acquia (US), Episerver (US), Rackspace Inc. (US), e-Spirit (US), Percussion software (US), Kentico (Czech Republic), Angler Technologies (India), Contentful (Germany), HCL Software (India), and MODX (US).

Browse in-depth TOC on Web Content Management Market @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/web-content-management-market-255522685.html