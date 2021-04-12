Mycoplasma Detection Market to Exhibit 11.8% Growth through 2029

ROCKVILLE, UNITED STATES, 2021-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ —

Biopharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical companies are adopting several contamination detection techniques during manufacturing and research process. Mycoplasma detection is gaining significant adoption in contamination testing in cell culture, tissue culture, and purified biologics. Techniques such as real-time PCR is fast and reliable and gaining significant demand in research and development or for in-process control during biopharmaceutical production. Moreover, growing pharmaceutical spending and R&D investment, and increasing production of biopharmaceuticals are some of the factors propelling the mycoplasma detection market growth. The global mycoplasma detection market is estimated to be valued at US$ 656.2 Bn in 2019.

Key Takeaways of Mycoplasma Detection Market Study

By product type, kits & reagents are set to account for prominent market value share in the mycoplasma detection market with the growing usage of kits and reagents in mycoplasma detection for cell culture applications.

North America and Europe collectively hold over 58% of the global mycoplasma detection market share owing to growing research and production activities in biopharmaceutical industries.

Based on technique, PCR technique accounted for half of the market value share in the global mycoplasma detection market. PCR techniques are expected to grow with the highest growth rate owing to delivery of accurate and fast results associated with this technique.

Pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies are expected to be the dominant end-user in the mycoplasma detection market. This is attributed to the higher R&D investments and greater demand for mycoplasma detection devices for biological safety management during production.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic shall provide increasing scope for the expansion of the mycoplasma detection market. A common ground for expansion is the specialization in PCR techniques. Recent research into the cures for the coronavirus suggests that quantitative real-time polymerase chain reaction (q RT-PCR) test is an important approach towards mitigating the spread of the disease. It is anticipated that the different PCR test techniques will be applicable both in mycoplasma detection as well as eradication of the current pandemic.

“Introduction of real-time PCR kits, growing safety concern in biopharmaceutical production, and rise in life science investments & funding are some of the factors anticipated to favor the global mycoplasma detection market growth.” says the Fact.MR Analyst.

Product Portfolio Expansion and Partnership are Key Strategies Followed by Market Players

Merck KgaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd contributed higher market value share in global mycoplasma detection market. Mycoplasma detection manufacturers are focusing on the expansion of the product portfolio. For instance, in March 2019, Lonza introduced Lucetta 2 Luminometer, a single-tube mycoplasma detection system to simplify and speed up mycoplasma detection in cell cultures. Manufacturers are also focusing on partnership and agreement with other manufacturers to expand product sales. For instance, in December 2016 Merck KgaA announced an expansion of its distribution alliance with Roche for PCR products for all countries except the U.S., Brazil and Japan.

Looking for more information?

The research study on the mycoplasma detection market by Fact.MR incorporates an unbiased assessment of key demand-driving factors and trends, which have shaped the landscape of the mycoplasma detection market over 2014 – 2018 and includes a detailed assessment of key parameters that are anticipated to exert influence during 2019 – 2029. Market statistics have been presented on the basis of product type (kits & reagents (PCR assays, nucleic acid detection kits, elimination kits & reagents, others), services, systems (PCR based systems, luminescence based systems)), technique (PCR, ELISA, direct & indirect assay, others), end user (pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, research laboratories, contract research organizations (CROs), academic research institutes) across seven major regions.

