Cell Dissociation Market Growing at a CAGR of 12.8% – Increasing R&D Activities in Biopharmaceutical Companies

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ — The Cell Dissociation Market size was used in the top-down approach to estimate the sizes of other individual submarkets (mentioned in the market segmentation—by type and region) through percentage splits from secondary and primary research. The bottom-up approach was also implemented (wherever applicable) for data extracted from secondary research to validate the market segment revenues obtained.

According to the new market research report “Cell Dissociation Market by Product (Enzymatic (Collagenase, Trypsin, DNase, Elastase) Non-enzymatic), Type (Tissue Dissociation), Tissue (Connective, Epithelial), End User (Pharmaceutical, Research Institutes) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The Cell Dissociation Market is expected to reach USD 440.5 Million, at a CAGR of 12.8%

The objectives of this study are as follows:

– To define, describe, and forecast the cell dissociation market by product, tissue, type, end user, and region

– To forecast the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW)

– To identify micromarkets and the drivers, opportunities, and trends affecting the growth of the market

– To strategically analyze market segments and subsegments with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=97548003

Geographical Scenario in Depth:

The cell dissociation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America dominated the market. This is mainly due to factors such as the rising government funding for cancer research, increasing research on infectious diseases in the research institutes, rising R&D investments in the life sciences industry and presence of all key players in the region.

Leading Key-Players:

The cell dissociation market market is consolidated in nature, with a few number of players offering variety of products. The key players in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Roche (Switzerland), HiMedia Laboratories (India), and GE Healthcare (US). The other players in the market include Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), Lonza (Switzerland), PAN-Biotech (Germany), ATCC (US), and BD (US).

Thermo Fischer Scientific held the leading position in the cell dissociation market in 2017. The company has a strong product portfolio. The company offers enzymatic and non-enzymatic dissociation products. In order to strengthen its position, the company mainly focuses on the expansion of its business channels. For instance, in 2016, the company opened its new global headquarters at 168 Third Avenue in Massachusetts (US).

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=97548003

Market Segmentation in Depth:

The products in the cell dissociation market include enzymatic dissociation products, non-enzymatic dissociation products and instruments & accessories. In 2018, the enzymatic dissociation products segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market. Increasing demand for enzymatic dissociation products in the pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies is the major driving factor of this segment.

The end user segment is further segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research & academic institutes, and other end users. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology segment is estimated to register highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is mainly due to rising R&D investments in order to introduce new drugs into the market.