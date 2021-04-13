Lucintel Forecasts Aquafeed Market with a CAGR of 3% – 5%.

According to the recent study the Aquafeed Market is projected to reach an estimated at a CAGR of 3%-5% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by rising demand for seafood, rising population, and development in production techniques.

Browse 129 figures / charts and 126 tables in this 242-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in aquafeed market product form (pellete, extruded, powdered, and liquid form), ingredient (soybean meal, fish meal, fish oil, corn meal, vegetable oil, source of carbohydrates and binders, additives (vitamins, antibiotics, antioxidants, amino acids, feed enzymes, feed acidifiers, and others), and others), species (fish, crustaceans, and mollusks), and regon (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

“Pellet form market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product form, the aquafeed market is segmented into pellet, extruded, powdered, and liquid form. Lucintel forecasts that the pallet market is expected to remain the largest segment as pelleted feed has lower manufacturing cost compared to extrusion technology.

“Within the aquafeed market, the soybean meal segment is expected to remain the largest ingredient”

Based on ingredient the soybean meal segment is expected to witness the largest growth over the forecast period due to a rich source of protein and cheaper as compared to fish meal.

“Asia pacific will dominate the aquafeed market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to rising disposable incomes, rising aquaculture production, and various government initiatives to increase production of certified sustainable seafood is further accelerating the requirement of aquafeed in the region.

Major players of aquafeed market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Cargill, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Alltech Inc., Nutreco N.V., BioMar Group, Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited, Ridley Corporation, Purina Animal Nutrition, Avanti Feeds, and Aller Aqua A/S are among the major aquafeed providers.

