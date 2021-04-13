Key Players in the Food & Agriculture Technology and Products Market

The food & agriculture technology and products market is projected to grow from USD 494.9 billion in 2018 to USD 729.5 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in demand and consumption of livestock-based products and seafood, rise in consumer awareness about food safety, governments’ support to adopt modern agricultural techniques, and demand for agricultural production due to the increasing population are some of the major drivers for the growth of the market.

Download PDF Brochure

The food & agriculture technology and products vendors include ADM (US), Evonik (Germany), DSM (Netherlands), United Technologies (US), Deere & Company (US), Daikin (Japan), Signify Holdings (Netherlands), SGS SA (Switzerland), Zoetis (UK), GEA (Germany), Pentair (UK), Intertek (UK), Genus (UK), Neogen (US), AKVA Group (Norway), Eurofins (Luxembourg), Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada), Americold Logistics (US), Groupe Grimaud (France), and MosaMeat (Netherlands).

Deere & Company is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of its diverse range of agricultural and other machinery. The company operates primarily through three business segments – agricultural & turf, construction & forestry, and financial services. It offers tractors, pre-harvesting equipment, planting equipment, and precision farming equipment and technology under the agricultural & turf segment.

The construction and forestry segment primarily manufactures and distributes a broad range of machines and service parts used in construction, earthmoving, road building, material handling, and timber harvesting. The financial services segment primarily finances sales and leases by John Deere dealers of new and used agriculture & turf equipment and construction & forestry equipment. In September 2018, Deere & Company acquired PLA (Argentina), to enhance its product portfolio of sprayers, planters, and specialty products for agriculture.

Make an Inquiry

DSM is a global science-based company operating in the health, nutrition, and materials business. The company operates through five segments—nutrition, materials, innovation center, corporate activities, and partnerships. Its nutrition segment includes DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties. The nutrition and food specialty segment of the company caters to different end-use application industries, such as food, feed, nutraceutical, infant nutrition, personal care, and pharmaceutical.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441