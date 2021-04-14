Top MBA College in UP, Invertis University Offers Virtual Internships This Pandemic

Bareilly, India, 2021-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — Invertis University, the best MBA college in bareilly, is one of the few premier institutes to have identified the potential of virtual internship this pandemic. When more than half of the world went indoors due to the shutdown that was imposed to contain community transmission of the Novel Coronavirus, Invertis University helped its students excel in project-based work through virtual internships. Among the Best M.B.A University in U.P., Invertis was early enough to foresee the long-term impact of the pandemic and take it as an opportunity for introducing virtual internships.

Some students were of the opinion that the experience of a virtual internship does not match that of a traditional internship. Though some differences between the two different modes of internship are undeniable, the growing momentum of digital technology makes the virtual mode of internship a most viable option. Invertis University has almost outsmarted other Best University for MBA in UP by striving to reduce the difference between traditional internship and virtual internship.

Invertis being a top MBA college in UP makes sure that students get a chance to work on various projects under a supervisor or manager during virtual internships just as in a traditional internship. Freedom of time and space is the biggest advantage of virtual internships wherein students are not bound to time and space constraints. Meetings and discussions can be scheduled at convenient hours outside the usual 9-5 routine. A virtual internship is the best opportunity to explore and experience the latest communication technology other than Skype and WhatsApp.

Unlike other MBA colleges in UP, Invertis University held a virtual placement drive to help students grab internship opportunities with some of the topnotch companies. Detailed information of the virtual placement drive and virtual internships is available on the official webside of Invertis University.

About Invertis University

Invertis University is a leading center of learning with unmatched excellence in offering career-oriented educational programs in different disciplines of knowledge. Located in Bareilly, UP, Invertis is not just one of the top 10 MBA colleges in India for management studies, but also the best place for other fields of study, such as engineering, fashion designing, journalism, mass communication, hospitality management and social studies. Founded in 1998, Invertis University is recognized by University Grand Commission (UGC), the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), the state government of UP and others.

