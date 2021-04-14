MT Educare appoints Karunn Kandoi as Additional Director; Stock trades higher

Delhi, India, 2021-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — Karunn Kandoi also founded Shree Eduserve Private Limited, raised venture funding in it and created the largest brand for learning English in India.

MT Educare Ltd has informed that based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors have appointed Karunn Kandoi as an Additional Director in the category of Independent Director of the Company for a term of three years with effect from 1st March, 2021.

Karunn Kandoi, heads business operations and is executive director for the ApplyBoard- India, a recent UniCorn, since August 2020. Before this he has worked with Extramarks Education India Private Limited as the Director Whole Time & President Global Business. Prior to joining Extramarks he founded Shree Eduserve Private Limited, raised venture funding in it and created the largest brand for learning English in India.

He has been EdTech Professional with over 18 years of experience and a demonstrated history of working in the e-learning industry. Karunn Kandoi has participated on various panels on EdTech organized by the likes of Asian Development Bank, CNBC, News Nation, Education Department of the Govt. of Kenya, FICCI-India etc.

