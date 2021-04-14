Kanekt 365 Restaurant Call Center Helping Restaurants with Staffing Issues

Laconia, NH, 2021-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — Kanekt 365 is a full-service call center company dedicated to enhancing and perfecting the restaurant industry customer’s call center experience. The restaurant call center helps restaurant owners boost their business, manage online orders, and provide consistent customer service through professional support.

Kanekt 365 is a leading call center provider for pizza and restaurant industry. Recently, company is seeing a change in consumer behavior. The Covid-19 pandemic has brought a shift in restaurants’ functioning, as many people are comfortable getting their favorite food at their doorstep rather than going to an actual restaurant. As we move past the pandemic, consumers continue to request these services, including curbside pickup, delivery, store shelf pickup, and more!

Restaurant owners are facing challenges of hiring dedicated staff to receive orders or solve customer grievances. Kanket 365 offers staffing issues solutions by providing customised solutions with a highly skilled, result-orientated team using cutting-edge technology to deliver the results a restaurant aims to achieve!

Kanekt 365 provides a customer-friendly restaurant online ordering system that will take restaurants to the next level. With Kanekt 365, customers need to make a call for placing orders, requesting assistance with an order, billing assistance, or any other customer services. After an order is placed, it is submitted directly into the restaurant’s system. As customer support is the top priority of any business, Kanekt 365’s dedicated call center agents are trained to receive incoming calls, follow standard operating procedures, and quickly take orders and solve customer service issues.

Kanekt 365 is a full-service call center company dedicated to enhancing and perfecting the call center experience for pizza and resultant industry clients. The company’s unique products and services run on the latest technology. Kanekt 365 offers tailored call center solutions for each client to fit their individual needs and build a solid and lasting relationship with their customers.

Phone Number: 833-526-3588

E-Mail: info@kanekt365.com