“Together we rise”: Al Maddah Group’s theme towards the next Era

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia , 2021-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — Marwan Al Maddah Trading Group, mother company of Serra International and Al Shaela Trading, held its annual meeting which was headed by Chairman Sheikh Marwan Al

Maddah. The meeting was concluded with the presentation and approval of the strategic plan for the upcoming three years of the FMCG sector, which is expected to go through a paradigm shift in the years to come.

The plan was drawn up and built under the leadership of the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mr. Turki Abdul Majeed who comes with extensive experience in leading change and growth management.

The goals of the plan can be summarized to several key points, with the most important one is to enable the ambitious growth in the consumer goods sector inside and outside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, led by Serra International.

Another key point that was discussed was the importance of growing owners’ value by diversifying the brands’ range. Therefore, Serra International is forecasted to launch new brands during the next strategic plan period.

Serra International today is a proud owner of well-known brands such as Luxurio (caramel Fudge) , Bandera (Foods), Bebe (Biscuits) and Sesamo and much more to come.

Al Shaela Logistics and Distribution company main goal will be to focus on the expansion of the distribution network to achieve maximum geographical and channel reach.

Finally, a plan to establish and solidify a digital presence was discussed and approved. The plan consists of the development of a clear digital marketing roadmap to achieve brand equity and consumer engagement . It will be used to raise awareness among targeted consumers, understand their needs, communicate with them in full transparency to support achieving the group’s strategic objectives.