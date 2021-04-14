VICTORIA WYETH TO LEAD INTIMATE CONVERSATION ABOUT THE ART OF JAMES BROWNING WYETH

Philadelphia, United States, 2021-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — On April 29, 2021, Bethesda Project will partner with Victoria Wyeth, granddaughter of esteemed Pennsylvania artist Andrew Wyeth, for an intimate conversation about the life and works of her uncle James Browning Wyeth. The event will be held virtually at 7:00pm that evening and will cost $50 per device.

James Browning Wyeth, a contemporary realist painter, painted sharp, distinctive images. Throughout his portfolio of work, Wyeth portrayed the subjects of his paintings through a psychological lens as a point of perspective. Like his father Andrew Wyeth, James’ paintings focused on the environment around him in his hometown of Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania and his summer home in Midcoast Maine. Wyeth’s works have been featured in museums nationally with a collection in the Brandywine Museum, located in Chadds Ford, the National Gallery of Art, the National Portrait Gallery, and the Museum of Modern Art, among others. In addition to painting the people, animals, and landscapes of his homes, Wyeth also painted portraits of two presidents – Jimmy Carter and John F. Kennedy – as well as ones of Andy Warhol, Rudolf Nureyev, and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“I fell in love with Bethesda Project and their mission to serve people on a continuum of care in 2004 when I took a group of women from the organization on a tour through Brandywine River Museum and then had lunch together in the museum’s cafeteria,” Wyeth remembers. “It was one of the most memorable tours I ever gave.”

The virtual event will support Bethesda Project’s programs and services which include emergency shelter, permanent housing, and case management for over 1,400 individuals across 16 locations.

“I worked at a local state psychiatric hospital for ten years and had numerous patients who were experiencing homelessness,” Wyeth notes. “While not all people experiencing homelessness also experience mental health issues, seeing my patients experience both at the same time and struggle in the ways that they did pained me. I want to make a difference in any way that I can.”

Individuals can purchase tickets for the event at: https://www.bethesdaproject.org/calendar/james-browning-wyeth

About Bethesda Project:

Since 1979, Bethesda Project has been providing emergency shelter, housing and supportive services for thousands of individuals experiencing homelessness in Philadelphia. Across its 16 locations, Bethesda Project offers a home and safe environment where guests and residents can stabilize and regain their dignity and self-worth. 42 years later, Bethesda Project remains committed to its initial calling — to find and care for the abandoned poor and to be family with those who have none. For more information, please visit www.bethesdaproject.org.