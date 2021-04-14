Northern VA Immigration Law Firm Discusses Major Changes In Visa Sanctions

Vienna, Virginia, 2021-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — Johnson & Masumi, a Northern Virginia immigration law firm, recently released a new informational resource that goes over the major changes to visa sanctions in the US. The new article goes over the most important changes that have occurred recently including many of the travel bans. The new article was designed by their Vienna, VA immigration attorneys who have firsthand knowledge of the new updates as well as extensive experience dealing with visa and travel laws throughout their careers.

The law firm offers some valuable information for immigrants who want to have the latest information on travel restrictions so that they can feel safe and well informed on their options when it comes to travel. The team hopes this new resource will be used as a trusted source of information that will help travelers understand their options and the status of their visas in these difficult and confusing times. Johnson and Masumi’s history of success in the courtroom has helped them develop a process for handling immigration problems and procedures that rely on both case law and an evaluation of the unique circumstances of each case. The firm is proud of its ability to provide legal solutions that are up to the latest standards and can help immigrants feel confident and protected. In this new article, they detail the most important points regarding the new changes to visa sanctions including the recent travel sanctions, how different countries are reacting, and even the effect that the president’s recent comments have had on the sanctions.

While this new article focuses on recent updates to travel sanctions in the US, the firm’s website provides information regarding the full list of immigration services that they provide. Johnson and Masumi collectively have over 60 years of experience in immigration law and can provide the highest level of legal representation and information regarding any type of immigration procedure. Johnson and Masumi provide comprehensive legal services regarding immigration including employment visas, green cards, non-immigrant visas, student visas, asylum, naturalization, and more.

Johnson and Masumi believe in providing the highest level of customer service, sincere and close working relationships, and favorable results for each and every client. They treat each client as if they were family and strive to educate and assist to the best of their abilities. For more information contact them today at 703-688-8279 or visit their website at https://www.johnsonmasumi.com/. Their offices are located at 8300 Boone Blvd, Ste 225 Vienna, VA 22182.

###