SBI Clerk 2021 Notification

State Bank of India every year releases the notification of Clerk or Junior Associates recruitment. Many students who want to work in SBI apply for this recruitment, due to the good salary and high perks. In the year 2020, the recruitment was announced in January. This year the notification is not yet released, but it is expected that it will be released soon. So, all the candidates are requested to keep visiting the official website of SBI or be updated with us.

In the last year, there were a total of 9400 vacancies were released by the SBI for the post of SBI JA or SBI Clerk. The Selection of Junior Associates is done based on Prelims and Mains examination. All the students who will qualify for the prelims examination will be called for the mains examination. After the conducting of the mains examination, there will be the Language Proficiency Test.

The SBI Clerk Prelims exam will consist of 3 subjects which are Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Language section. To complete this section, students will be 60 minutes overall. There will be sectional timing as well. Candidates will get 20 minutes each to complete those sections. The maximum marks of the section will be 100 marks.

In the same way, the mains examination consists of 4 sections for which the students will get 2 hours 40 minutes to complete the section. The maximum marks of this section will be 200 marks.

As SBI Junior Associates or SBI Clerk, the main key areas will be the same as that of the other clerk of Public sector banks. The Candidates will have to directly deal with the customers, they will be the front desk employees.

The SBI offers a good salary and perks, so SBI Clerk Payscale: Rs.11765-655/ 3-13730-815/ 3-16175-980/ 4-20095-1145/7-28110-2120/ 1-30230-1310/1-31450.The starting Basic Pay is Rs.13075/- (Rs 11765/- plus two advance increments admissible to graduates).

SBI Clerk can also reimburse other allowances like furniture, telephone bills, travel allowance (For the official purpose), etc.

With the addition of these allowances in-hand salary of the SBI Clerk 2021 may range between 22000/-24000/- depending upon the place of posting.