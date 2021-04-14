Asritha’s Group- Real estate Company in Hyderabad

Posted on 2021-04-14 by in Real Estate // 0 Comments

Hyderabad, India, 2021-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — Asritha’s group leading Real Estate & Construction Company in Hyderabad offering Open plots, 2&3 BHK Apartments at affordable prices. The group always strived for benchmark quality, customer-centric approach, uncompromising business ethics, timeless values, and transparency in all spheres of business conduct.

HMDA & RERA Approved apartments in Beeramguda, the 1st high rise towers in Beeramguda with 4 blocks, 50+ world class Amenities, 3 level car parking with 35K SFT Lavish club house at 5.65 acres. Walk able distance to educational institutes, 2minute’s drive to ORR.  Dream about your House we built it for you.

The Group Offering Gated community Residential plots and villa plots.

