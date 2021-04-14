SS 21 Jewellery Collection Tie & Dye by Melorra Brings the Positive Energy Vibe to Dressing

Bangalore, India, 2021-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — Fasted growing lightweight jewellery brand, Melorra, is popular for its take on global fashion trends and translating them into jewellery range. In its recent launch, the brand captured the mood of the fashion world and saw that SS 21 had brought forth the idea of positive energy. Taking a cue from such a trend, Melorra unveiled a new jewellery range of yellow gold and studded gemstones to show the colourfulness of the spring. The Tie & Dye collection brings four colourful precious stones, Malachite, Crazy Lace Agate, Blue Lace Agate, and Chrysocolla, in all their vibrant self. The entire collection is inspired by the recent global fashion trend of home-designed tied and dyed tees and chic co-ords with Shibori prints.

While designing the Tie & Dye collection, Melorra’s designers focused their attention on the playful nature of colour and how precious gemstones could be best coordinated with yellow gold. They came up with the idea to keep the jewellery range ‘funky and casual,’ thus deciding upon the theme of the SS 21 Tie & Dye collection. The designer of the Tie & Dye collection speaks, “Beauty this season is all about giving and receiving positive energy. And what captures bright, fun, and liveliness of life anything else than Tie and Dye? From head-to-toe all-over prints to creative-cool colour play, this season is all about being jolly and dressing colourfully. Taking inspiration from this, we’ve created a range in gold with gemstones to add Shibori hues for all your casual and fun looks.”

Although the collection is a homage to the current trend prevailing in the fashion world, it still keeps the trademark of Melorra’s lightweight and minimal design intact.

About the Tie & Dye Jewellery Collection

The exclusive jewellery of the Tie & Dye Collection is launched as a part of the SS 20/21. The entire range includes a total of 75 designs featuring beautiful pieces of rings, earrings, necklaces, bangles, pendants, and bracelets.

Each design has high polish yellow gold and is available in 18k with four essential precious stones (Malachite, Crazy Lace Agate, Blue Lace Agate, and Chrysocolla)

The price range for the Tie & Dye Collection starts is from INR 10,000 to INR 1,38,000

