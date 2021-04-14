DT Detailing and Ceramic Coating – Trusted Boat Detailing Company in Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale, FL, 2021-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — DT Detailing and Ceramic Coating is an experienced boat detailing and washing company in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They also offer ceramic coating service along with many other different boat services to the boat owners and other people in and around Stuart, FL. For more than 25 years, Denise Thomas the business owner, a licensed caption, and expertise have been offering these complete boat service in South Florida.

Yacht/ Boat detailing, Boat bottom painting and varnishing, boat painting, engine room painting, and ceramic painting are some of the boat services they offer through their company. And also they offer scheduled maintenance programs for yachts and boats.

DT Detailing offers mobile boat detailing services for any kind of boat from 9′ dinghy up to your 100+ foot yacht. They have a team of experts who are well reserved for all kinds of boat services along with boat detailing and washing services. They offer Weekly & Monthly Washes, Wax & Compound, Ceramic Coatings, Engine Cleaning, Interior Cleaning, Bottom Painting, Boat Restoration, and More.

They are one of the expert companies who are certified as Glidecoat professionals in South Florida. And which makes them offer the best Boat bottom painting services for boats and yacht. And many other boat bottom services such as Marine Painting, Varnishing, Fiberglass repair, Gelcoat repair, soda blasting, and some more.

Apart from exterior services, DT Detailing provides the best Marine Engine Room detailing with industry best specialists. They go the extra miles to offer engine room repainting right from prep work and degreasing to cleaning and finishes. Their crew has many years of experience in all sorts of services which makes them the best choice to leave your vessel in their hand to look new and good.

About DT Detailing

Based in Stuart, FL; DT Detailing and Ceramic Painting is a professional Boat Detailing Company offering different types of boat services. They have a team of expert’s crew who are knowledgeable and hard working person who takes great pride in offering their service to the people in need. It is a fully insured and licensed company and a proud women-owned business too. For more details about their services, visit https://dtdetail.com/

