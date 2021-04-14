Digitec Interactive partners with Bojangles to make restaurant repairs more efficient

ORLANDO, Fla., 2021-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — No matter how well-trained a team member is, sometimes things go wrong in a busy restaurant. And when a frazzled front-line worker is scrambling to fix the toaster during the lunch rush, they might not be able to find the dusty operations manual stored away in a drawer in the office.

But what if help was available, right at their fingertips? It can be, thanks to a reimagining of technology by Bojangles and Digitec Interactive, a leader in corporate learning and development.

Digitec recently worked with Bojangles to reimagine what in-store support looks like, using a tried-and-true technology—the QR code. The fast-food chain is deploying a new toaster to all locations, but in addition to traditional troubleshooting and servicing documentation, the equipment comes with a QR code placard. Digitec created the online resource center to house all of the support content, along with interactive troubleshooting procedures.

“QR codes are not new technology, but until now, the restaurant industry has been focused on using them to benefit customers,” said Jack McGrath, owner and creative director at Digitec. “This flips that on its head, and we were very proud to work with Bojangles to create an intuitive resource for team members, available when they need it.”

With this new process, an employee simply points a camera at the equipment’s QR code using a smartphone or tablet. They can then access a mobile-responsive site that is organized around the most common service tasks and includes vendor-provided videos, user documentation and troubleshooting procedures.

The hope, McGrath said, is that employees will be able to quickly find information and fix the issue, keeping the restaurant fully operational and mitigating below-standard customer experiences. So far, the move has been so successful that Bojangles aims to roll out QR codes and resources centers for other equipment.

“Bojangles is committed to adopting processes in its restaurants that streamline food service efficiency and enhance customer experience,” said John LoBuglio, Senior Director of OpCo for Bojangles. “Through scannable QR codes at each workstation, our team is able to quickly access all necessary information, saving them time and keeping everyone on the same page.”

Digitec specializes in corporate training and learning and development. The company has been designing training solutions for over 20 years, resulting in an average of 50 percent higher learning retention over traditional training methods.

To learn more about Digitec Interactive, visit www.digitecinteractive.com

About Digitec Interactive

Digitec Interactive is a learning technology and custom eLearning production company, developing

training products for corporate, association, academic, medical and non-profit clients. It is best

known for its signature learning platform, Knowledge Direct, which has delivered learning to over 3 million users, worldwide. Digitec is focused on helping our clients get their people smarter faster with training that sticks.For more information about Digitec, visit www.digitecinteractive.com.

About Bojangles, Inc.

Bojangles, Inc. is a highly differentiated and growing restaurant operator and franchisor dedicated to serving customers high-quality, craveable food made from our Southern recipes, including breakfast served All Day, Every Day. Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C., Bojangles® serves menu items such as made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, delicious hand-breaded bone-in chicken, flavorful fixin’s (sides) and Legendary Iced Tea®. Currently, Bojangles has approximately 750 system-wide restaurants in 11 states. For more information, visit www.bojangles.com or follow Bojangles on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

