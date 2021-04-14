English Kitchen and Bathroom Company (EKB)

Farnham, Surrey, UK, 2021-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — the English Kitchen and Bathroom Company (EKB) offer a fully managed service, from design, paint choice, accessories, fit, and installation, all at very reasonable prices.

it’s leading kitchen and bathroom supplier in Surrey, Hampshire, and the surrounding areas.

Perfect does not have to mean expensive, and it is possible to find the perfect style and fit to suit both timeline and budget. Since the English Kitchen and Bathroom Company does not use a costly and expensive showroom, the customer benefits from a better value service. Instead, visit them by appointment only in the heart of the Frensham countryside. You will be greeted with a warm welcome, and given the time to discuss your perfect vision with our team.

Whether you are looking to repair or remodel your bathroom, or perhaps give your kitchen a makeover, you will have the satisfaction of knowing the entire project is being undertaken by a talented team of installers to ensure that your new kitchen or bathroom service meet the highest standards.

We promise…Local business matters to us, we promise to make sure your hard-earned money translates into the beautiful space that you will be proud of. Every new job is a partnership, and with over 20 years’ experience in the trade, you are in good hands.

About Enlish Kitchen And Bathroom Company:
Andy Brown, director of EKBfarnham
+441252596111
https://www.ekbfarnham.com/

