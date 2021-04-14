Woman Scream 2021 Celebrated Women’s History Month

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 2021-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — For a month, the Woman Scream Festival, celebrated its eleventh international chain of annual cultural events in favor of women and against women abuse in 21 countries, under the slogan: “Women Warriors: Violence is not in quarantine!”, reflecting the thousands of women and girls who, during the pandemic, have been victims of violence or have had to live in quarantine with their abusers. Events were coordinated in different languages such as: English, French, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish.

The Woman Scream Festival (Grito de Mujer) was declared this March 2021 as “Municipal Interest” by the Consejo Beligerante of Salta Province in Argentina. Where several days of cultural activities took place.

Woman Scream 2021, also offered exclusively during March, free access to a special selection of subtitled short films, from various countries, made by students, directors, and film producers from 19 countries, who supported the cause.

30 short films participated in “Female Cinema” against women violence with 30 short films coming from: Spain, France, Mali, Congo, India, El Salvador, Mexico, Argentina, Guatemala, Peru, Brazil, Portugal, United States, Iran, South Africa, United States, Greece, South Korea, UK. We are thankful to these creators, for sharing their excellent productions with our followers:

Matilde León Tamayo (Sumisa-Submissive), Ever Rodas Santos (Juego Limpio-Fair Game), Lorena (Lolo) Calandi (Looms), Éstel Gómez (La Rabia-Anger), Susana Ramírez De Arellano (Dilo-Say it), Carmen Córdoba González (Roberto), Blanca González Muñoz ( Como siempre-As always), Rebeca Alemañy (De quien es tu piel-Who does your skin belongs to?), Javi G. Mediavilla (Nike), Amada Santos Relaño (Otra Historia-Another Story), Sonia Reoyo (Decir no-Saying No), Nuria Onetti (Machous), José María González (Donde está mi hogar-Where is my home), Amanda Gutiérrez Del Castillo (Emma and the world), Áurea Román Reche (Papá-Dad), Mariana Josefina Méndez (Cantos Morados-Purple songs), Itxaso Díaz (La Historia de Todas Nosotras-The Story of all of us), Stella Pantolmos (The crushing of the butterfly) , Alice Brookes (Three weeks in lockdown 2020), John Robert Lee (Not for money, not for love, not for nothing), Thamsanqa WaMajela and Sizakele Mdi (Sub Zero), Aneesh Narath (The hope), Leyli Shojaei and Majid Asghari , (Go on) Diana Cignoni and Sasha Higgins (Blood wolf), A. Slate (5 greatful shifts), Carolina Castilho (Alcateia), Ana Cavazzana (Me Casei com 14 anos para ter uma Família), Flávio Colombini (Surpesas), Malolo Matouala (In extremis), Gaëlle Rauche (Women Voices-Voix de femmes), Emmanuel Simonin and Delphine Bay (Huis Clos-Lockdown), Martin Basile (Alexia), Kim Taekyung 태경 김 (Gaze | 시선).

“The solidarity and collaboration of Woman Scream coordinators this year have been impressive, in spite of the pandemic”. -Said Jael Uribe, Dominican author and Founder of the WS festival, -“Thanks to them, over 140 virtual and physical events took place in over 20 countries, respecting all health codes protocols. In addition to that, we were able to count on the support of international filmmakers from 18 countries who grated us access to their movies and many volunteers from the UN, who joined our cause to promote, share, and translate festival’s events and news on social networks. We are honored to have been able to count on so much support this year! It has been a hard work, but it has been worthwhile”.

We also want to thank the amazing artists who sent their video clips to be shared during the festival on our social networks:

Juan Andrés Moreno for his video for the group Aterciopelados (Song 15ñera), to Camila Santino for sending us the video clip of the Brazilian artist, Simone de Sousa (Én o Mar song), to Maria Makovskaya, for sending us her videoclips for Russian artists, Erika Lundmoen (Milaya Song) and Polnalyubvi (Komety Song). We also extend our gratitude to Alicia Albares Martínez and Mariola Olcina Alvarado, for sending us the videoclip for the Spanish group, Dua de Pel (Horizonte).

The 11th Woman Scream (Grito de Mujer) Festival held, for the first time, a call for video submission for its main headquarters events in the Dominican Republic. 96 artists from 34 countries were selected to participate. These videos took part of 4 virtual programs, broadcasted on digital TV from Santo Domingo, on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter, thanks to the digital TV channel, UniKradio.net and the cultural program “Música, Vino y Poema” by Ingrid Lluveres. This event had the special participation of Jael Uribe, founder of the festival, as co-host.

Woman Scream Festival, adjusted its format, in an effort to reach the public that even nowadays, is still confined in their homes due to the pandemic. Among the activities that took place we can highlight: Recitals, conferences, workshops, talks, artistic presentations, exhibitions, film shows, radio and TV programs, etc. many of them celebrated online for the enjoyment of our followers all over the world.

Dominican Republic (Headquarters), Spain (Madrid-Capital, Alcalá de Henares, Collado Villalba, Móstoles. Málaga, Jaén, Valencia-Torrent, La Rioja-Logroño, Tenerife-Canary Islands, Ponferrada, El Bierzo, Lugo and province, León and province, Comarca de Valdeorras, Córdoba, Basque Country-Bilbao, Murcia-Molina de Segura), Mexico (Mexico City, Monterrey, Chihuahua, Guanajuato-León, Chiapas: Tuxtla Gutiérrez, San Cristóbal de las Casas, Comitán, Tapachula. Cuernavaca-Morelos, Toluca, Durango), Argentina (Buenos Aires: CABA, Boedo, Hurlingham. Rosario, Mar del Plata, Cipolletti-Río Negro, Mendoza, La Plata, General Pico-La Pampa, Jujuy, Salta), USA (Miami -Tampa-Florida, Orlando-Florida, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Simi Valley-California, Modesto-California), Puerto Rico, Colombia (Bogotá, Barranquilla, Cartago-Valle, Mosquera-Cundinamarca, Cali, Puerto), Venezuela (Caracas), Nicaragua (Managua), Guatemala (Quetzaltenango), Chile (Santiago, Talca), Uruguay (Montevideo, José Pedro Varela-Lavalleja), Ecuador (Lago Agrio), Peru (Lima, Cajamarca), Cuba (Artemisa), Portugal (Lisbon), Italy (Venice), France (Guadalupe), Luxembourg, Nigeria (Owerri, Oyo State, Cross River State ) and Australia (Perth).

We thank our collaborating brothers and sisters for having reinvented themselves, adapting to a new festival’s format speedily and willingly. Without your joining hands, none of this would have been possible. Congratulations Woman Scream warriors:

Zulma Quiñones, Colectivo El Golem (Hugo de Mendoza Gutiérrez y Dulce Chiang), Arte Consiente (Gloria Corona Soriano), Motivus Amore (Marcela Treviño), Colectivo de Artistas En Voz Alta, A.C (Lucero Mercado), Artivistas Morelos (Rosa Elsa Sánchez Villegas y Martha Gabriela Mendoza), Omar Enrico, Colectivo La Otra Feria, Chary Gumeta, MUUN AC *Mujeres Unidas* (Brianda Velázquez Gómez), Preparatoria CEUNI, Tiempo Latino, María Pizarro, Sergio C. Pérez, María Victoria Caro, Rosa Rodríguez Núñez (ASEAPO), Isabel de la Cruz Abalo, Leticia Quemada Arriaga (Colectivo Arte Total), Irel Faustina Bermejo, Gems Educación en Andalucía, Red Mariposa, Amnistía Internacional Málaga, Rosa Garde, Ariel Azor and Gimena Rodríguez, Edith Fernández García, María José Marrodán, Encarnación Sánchez Arenas, Idoia Carramiñana and Adirane Azcuenaga, Patricia M. Cuenca Chaves (Torrent de Paraules).

We also wish to thank: Gito Minore and María Inés Martínez, Edgardo Palacios, Marcela Barrientos, Secretaría de la Mujer de (A.D.E.Mu.S), y Defensoría de Géneros Salta (Mario Orlando García and Laura Romano), Gemma Cultura (Ana Valeria Colombato and Karina Estévez), SEP-Sociedad de Escritores Bs As (Silvana Rossi), Olga Liliana Reinoso, Mabel Pereyra, Alfredo González B., Centro de Memoria Paz y Reconciliación, Isidra de la Vega, Crisálida Poética (Adiela Londoño de Copete), la Chambrana Radio, Consejo Consultivo de Mujeres de Mosquera, Ana María Gómez Vélez, Evolución y Teatro (Elizabeth Blandín), Fundación Poetas en Órbita (Brenda Martínez), Rosario Isabel Díaz Ramírez, Isabel Barrantes Zurita, Poetry Slam Xela, Silvia Cristina Ferrizo, PROJUDVIDAH Foundation (Rosaura Ramírez Cueva and Angel Estuardo Gallardo), María de la Luz Ortega, Agrupación Literaria MAILEN (Palmira Ramos Cruz), Yuray Tolentino Hevia, Dimarys Águila and Katia Fuentes García, Círculo de Escritores Moçambicanos na Diáspora CEMD (Delmar Maia Gonçalves), Teresita Calderón, Azucena Roja del Valle and Vielka Solano, Free Poets Collective and The Listening Tree Talk show (by Colin Haskins), Blanca S. Padilla de Otero, Berkis Contreras Suriel, Miriam R. Krüger, Nèfta Poetry, The Society of Young Nigerian Writers (Wole Adedoyin), Tineke Van der Eecken, Christine Della Vedova, Zan Ross and Associazione Culturale Progetto 7Lune (Silvia Favaretto).

The links to WS2021 virtual events, photos, and news, can be found on our YouTube channel as well as our Facebook pages and social networks in different languages or visiting www.womanscreamfestival.com