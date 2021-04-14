New Dabbing Ditties from Green Goddess Supply

Boston, MA, 2021-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — If we have to explain “dabbing” to you, these products probably aren’t the right fit. On the other hand, perhaps with more knowledge and better equipment you might find dabbing to be just right.

Green Goddess Supply has announced a new line of dabbing supplies. Let’s start with the glow-in-the-dark Luminous Terp Pearls (3-pak). They are not only cool because they glow-in-the-dark, but 6mm glass beads help push your concentrates around inside your banger to help melt and vaporize quicker, increase surface area, and reduce burning. $7.95 MSRP.

Next are eight options for angled, clear glass Quartz Bangers – multiple permutations of size (10mm, 14mm and 18mm) in both 45- and 90-degree angles. These high-quality bangers have great heat retention, holding that hot temperature for best vaporization. MSRP for each is $19.95.

Then there is the cool conversational piece – the Titanium Katana Sword Carb Cap, 22mm diameter, made with high end Grade 2 Titanium and features a long handle with Japanese Katana sword tip, angled carb hole and removable handle. MSRP is $23.95.

For the unanointed, dabs are portions of cannabis concentrates that you vaporize using a water pipe (aka “a dab rig”), through a process known as “dabbing.” This concentrated form of cannabis is usually much more potent than marijuana flower.

About Green Goddess Supply:

Green Goddess Supply is a “cultivation to consumption” cannabis lifestyle brand offering a line of high-quality products to grow, store, prep and consume hemp flower and cannabis products. The company sells direct to consumers at MSRP through its website, and also offers wholesale and distributor accounts to brick and mortar storefronts and industry distributors. Green Goddess Supply strives to exceed expectations and delight customers with quality products and amazing customer service.

Green Goddess Supply is a privately held company headquartered in Hopedale, MA with a satellite office in California. For more information about Green Goddess Supply, visit the website at https://www.GreenGoddessSupply.com/