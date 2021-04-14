The Future of Dry Cleaning Comes to Western Massachusetts. Lapels Dry Cleaning of Pittsfield Opens

Pittsfield, MA and Hanover, MA, 2021-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — Lapels Dry Cleaning, an innovative, environmentally friendly dry cleaning company headquartered in Hanover, Massachusetts, recently announced the conversion of the Best Cleaners at 300 Tyler Street in Pittsfield to Lapels Dry Cleaning of Pittsfield. Best Cleaners Owner Dalip Kapur completed the conversion at the end of March.

“We are so excited to convert our dry cleaning plant and store to a Lapels Dry Cleaning location, particularly since it’s the first Lapels in Western Massachusetts,” said Kapur, who in addition to owning Lapels Dry Cleaning of Pittsfield is the owner of Maharaja Indian Restaurant in Albany, NY. “Lapels Dry Cleaning utilizes the world’s only 100 percent environmentally non-toxic cleaning process. Clothes are not only cleaned in a way that’s better for the environment but there’s no odor as you find with other dry cleaning processes. Clothes just look and feel better.”

Lapels has pioneered its eco-friendly dry-cleaning experience over the past two decades. Lapels has a partnership agreement with GreenEarth®, the dry cleaning industry’s only non-toxic cleaning alternative for its newer locations. Using these kinds of solutions and the latest technology in equipment, Lapels is one of the few dry cleaners able to boast that there is no hazardous waste in their process. Their environmentally-friendly cleaning process has no odor and is gentler on clothes, thus lengthening the life of clothes.

Lapels Dry Cleaning also sets itself apart with its customer service. Lapels customers are greeted to a warm and inviting reception area, with friendly customer service representatives, and alteration services.

In terms of its services, Lapels offers its customers Automatic Rewards earning them credit towards free dry cleaning for every dollar they spend, Loyalty Programs, a VIP Program which eliminates the need to wait in line, the use of a 24 Hour Drop Off Service and FREE Home Delivery to all its customers. Lapels Dry Cleaning offer free pickup and drop-off service. During the COVID 19 pandemic Lapels also offers a “car hop” service where customers can drop off and pick up their clothing without ever leaving their cars.

“As a franchisor, we have an appetite for converting existing dry cleaners—whether it’s as an acquisition for a new Lapels franchise owner or a transfer where the current dry cleaner transitions into a Lapels Dry Cleaning,” said Kevin Dubois, CEO of Lapels Dry Cleaning. “We are ecstatic about bringing the Lapels brand to western Massachusetts and, if you will pardon the dry cleaning pun, delighted to have Dalip in the fold.”

Hours at Lapels Dry Cleaning of Pittsfield will be Monday through Friday, 8am to 5 pm and Saturday 9 am to 4 pm. For complete information on Lapels Dry Cleaning, please visit https://mylapels.com/locations/pittsfield.

Lapels Dry Cleaning – Environmentally Friendly Cleaners

Each Lapels Dry Cleaning store offers a full slate of services, including same-day dry cleaning; shirt service; tailoring; wedding gown preservation; suede and leather processing; box storage and fur storage. Lapels Dry Cleaning has stores in Arizona (Buckeye, Gilbert, Chandler, Phoenix, Scottsdale and Yuma), California (Gilroy, Hollister), Colorado (Littleton), Connecticut (Cromwell), Florida (Fleming Island, Tampa); Illinois (Wilmette); Massachusetts (Abington, Allston, Bedford, Boston, Boston Seaport, South Boston, Brighton, Burlington, Cohasset, Concord, Dedham, Dover, Easton, Hanover, Hingham, Kingston, North Andover, Malden, Marshfield, Martha’s Vineyard, Newtonville, Norton, Stoughton, Waltham, Wakefield, Wellesley, Westwood, W Roxbury and Wilmington), Mississippi (New Albany, Olive Branch, Tupelo, Oxford, Pontotoc), New Jersey (Brick, Somerville), New York (Latham), North Carolina (Charlotte), Oklahoma (Edmond, Oklahoma City), Pennsylvania (Bloomsburg), South Carolina (Fort Mill, Myrtle Beach, Pawleys Island, Carolina Forest), Tennessee (Arlington, Brentwood, Franklin, Germantown, Nashville), Texas (Brownsville, Little Elm, Prosper, Spring). Additional locations are coming soon to Bloomsburg, PA, Scottsdale, AZ and Brooklyn, NY.

Lapels Dry Cleaning has received a number of accolades in the franchise world. That includes being ranked again on the 2020 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list for the country’s top Franchise Systems. Entrepreneur’s “Franchise 500” is the best and most comprehensive rating of franchises in the world and is based on objective, quantifiable measures of a franchise operation. Lapels Dry Cleaning has also been named to Franchise Times Top 200+.

Lapels has also achieved acclaim in the dry cleaning industry. Lapels Dry Cleaning CEO Kevin Dubois is the co-author of Entrepreneurial Insanity in the Dry Cleaning Business, sold on Amazon.com.

Lapels Dry Cleaning corporate offices are located at 962 Washington Street, Hanover, MA 02339.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Lapels Dry Cleaning, call toll free (866) 695-2735 or email sales@lapelsdrycleaning.com. Additional information and up-to-date company news can also be found on the company’s Web site, www.lapelsfranchise.com and www.mylapels.com.