Everything to know about the newly emerged realty hotspot in town – Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai, India, 2021-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — Navi Mumbai, also known as New Bombay, is the largest planned city in the world. The city set an example of the urbanization process in India as the infrastructural development has grown tremendously in the last few years. After a rapid commercialization infrastructural expansion, the city has witnessed a huge increase in real estate.

Some of the mega-development that are aimed at taking Navi Mumbai to the top are:

Navi Mumbai International Airport:

This under-construction mega-project will make Mumbai, India’s first city to have more than one airport. After completion of the first phase, the airport will able to handle 20 million passengers per year. Since the project began, the demand for property in the nearby area of the airport has started increasing in Navi Mumbai. Also, employment has increased. The construction of the airport will generate almost 4.5 lakh direct and indirect job. Many people have started investing in real estate in nearby lands Of the airport.

Shewri Nhava Sheva Sea link:

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link or Sheri Nava Shiva Sea link is under construction now. It’s a 21.8 km freeway grade road bridge that will connect Mumbai with its satellite city Navi Mumbai. Because of the bridge, the travelling time from South Mumbai to Navi Mumbai will get reduced. It means there will be super-fast connectivity, and this will boost up the demand for real estate in Navi Mumbai.

The Navi Mumbai Metro:

It is also a part of the mega infrastructural development. The Navi Mumbai Metro is a part of the Mass Rapid Transit Rail System in Navi Mumbai. Due to this mega project, the connectivity of Navi Mumbai will be much efficient, which will attract the investors to invest in Navy Mumbai area going forward.

Virar Alibaug Multimodal Corridor:

The Virar Alibaug Corridor with an eight-lane stretch will have different lanes for Metrorail and bus as well. Thus Multi-Modal Corridor will connect NH-3, NH-4, NH-4B, NH-8, NH-17, Bhiwandi Bypass, Mumbai-Pune expressway. This project is one of the crucial steps towards the mega-development which will make the journey of Mumbaikars easier, who have to accomplish long route journey to reach their destination. And also the corridor will provide accessibility to Navi Mumbai International Airport, Jawaharlal Nehru Port, MTHL.

Mumbai Local Railway:

The main connectivity of Mumbai through which millions of people are travelling is the Mumbai Local Railway. The existing railway line which is heavy crowded and to ease the crowd the 3rd Maha Mumbai plan is sanctioned. Also there is and existing railway line from Seawoods to Kharkopar(ULWE) which will be further extended to Uran. This has total 9 railway station & is 22 km long among all this railway station along with these there is another railway line which is proposed till Apta in konkan region. The development is steadily increasing. The fastest transport system attracts more people and they are choosing their residential destination in Mumbai.

Investments in the real estate of Navi Mumbai became more profitable since it is the location with lots of new and well infrastructural development, seamless connectivity, and presence of many job opportunities. Overall the infrastructural development is inspiring a new life in NaviMumbai’s real estate sector.